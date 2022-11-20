Weekend sports scoreboard
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
OHSAA playoffs
State semifinals
Division I – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Lakewood St. Edward (13-1) vs. Gahanna Lincoln (13-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Cin. Moeller (13-1) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division II – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron Infocision Stadium
Tol. Cent. Cath. (13-1) vs. Kings Mills Kings at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
State championship: Thursday, December 1, 7 p.m., at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Division III – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Canfield (12-1) vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name (11-2) at Euclid Comminity Stadium
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (13-1) vs. Tipp City Tippecanoe (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
State championship: Friday, December 2, 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Division IV – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cin. Wyoming (14-0) at Historic Crew Stadium
Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cle. Glenville (13-0) at Cana Fulton Northwest Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
State championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Division V – all games Friday, 7 p.m.
Ironton (14-0) vs. Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Cin. Princeton Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium
Canfield South Range (14-0) vs. Liberty Center (14-0) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Stadium
State championship: Friday, December 2, 10:30 a.m.
Division VI – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
Maria Stein Marion Local 914-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium
Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex
State championship: Saturday, December 3, 10:30 a.m., at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Division VII – all games Saturday, 7 p.m.
New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4) at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field
Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
State championship: Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m., at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
Regional final scores
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 27, Mentor 0
Region 2
Springfield 35, Powell Olentangy Liberty 7
Region 3
Gahanna Lincoln 25, New Albany 17
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 38, W. Chester Lakota W. 20
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 41, Hudson 7
Region 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Avon 20
Region 7
Massillon 24, Uniontown Lake 6
Region 8
Kings Mills Kings 46, Cin. Anderson 42
Division III
Region 9
Canfield 14, Chardon 7
Region 10
Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Parma Padua 21
Region 11
Bloom-Carroll 33, Bishop Watterson 28
Region 12
Tipp City Tippecanoe 20, Hamilton Badin 17
Division IV
Region 13
Jefferson Area 41, Beloit W. Branch 37
Region 14
Cle. Glenville 42, Van Wert 33
Region 15
Steubenville 41, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 7
Region 16
Cin. Wyoming 7, Cin. Taft 0
Division V
Region 17
Canfield S. Range 49, Perry 21
Region 18
Liberty Center 49, Bloomdale Elmwood 38
Region 19
Ironton 34, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0
Region 20
Germantown Valley View 21, Milton-Union 7
Division VI
Region 21
Kirtland 30, Mogadore 0
Region 22
Columbus Grove 34, Columbia Station Columbia 0
Region 23
Beverly Ft. Frye 35, Bellaire 28
Region 24
Maria Stein Marion Local 55, Harrod Allen E. 0
Division VII
Region 25
Warren JFK 22, Danville 21
Region 26
Lima Cent. Cath. 43, Antwerp 7
Region 27
Newark Cath. 27, Hannibal River 12
Region 28
New Bremen 24, Ft. Loramie 0
SUMMARY
JEFFERSON AREA 41, WEST BRANCH 37
Jefferson - 7 - 12 - 22 - 0 – 41
West Branch - 18 - 6 - 13 - 0 – 37
WB: Boston Mulinix 1 run (pass failed), 7:39 1st
WB: Dru DeShields 1 run (pass failed), 5:13 1st
JA: Luke Funtash 5 run (Jenson Yarosh kick), 0:19 1st
WB: Mulinix 60 run (kick failed), 0:00 1st
JA: Grant Hitchcock 9 run (kick failed), 7:25 2nd
WB: DeShields 5 run (run failed), 4:19 2nd
JA: Hitchcock 3 run (run failed), 0:17 2nd
WB: Mulinix 6 run (run failed), 8:20 3rd
JA: Kaige Boczar 43 pass from Hitchcock (Hitchcock run), 7:00 3rd
JA: Hitchcock 70 punt return (Yarosh kick), 5:50 3rd
WB: DeShields 3 run (Eliza Hirst kick), 4:08 3rd
JA: Hitchcock 64 run (Yarosh kick), 2:19 3rd
RUSHING: Jefferson 51-260 (Hitchcock 24-150, Trent Hodge 11-64, Funtash 13-50, Boczar 1-3, Team 2-minus 7). West Branch 28-274 (Mulinix 22-237, DeShields 6-37).
PASSING: Jefferson, Hitchcock 4-9-75-1. West Branch, DeShields 9-23-159-0.
RECEIVING: Jefferson, Boczar 3-57, Hodge 1-18. West Branch, Joey Jackson 3-42, Jeremiah Thomas 3-41, Michael Kanagy 1-39, Christian Martig 2-19, Mulinix 2-18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
FAIRLESS 39, ALLIANCE 37
At West Branch
Alliance (0-1): Gantz 3 1-2 8, Ford 1 0-0 2, Smith 4 0-0 9, Callock 3 2-2 9, Hancock 1 0-0 3, Paaloalo 1 2-2 4, Fannin 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 5-8 37.
Fairless (1-0): Seward 0 1-3 1, S. Snavely 4 2-2 10, Steeke 1 3-3 5, C. Snavely 3 0-0 6, Cox 4 0-2 8, Ashton 3 2-2 9. Totals 15 7-12 39.
Alliance - 6 - 7 - 15 - 9 – 37
Fairless - 7 - 10 - 10 - 12 – 39
3-Point Goals: Alliance 4 (Gantz, Smith, Callock, Hancock), Fairless 2 (Steele, Ashton). JV: Fairless 21-18.
MARLINGTON 56, PAINESVILLE RIVERSIDE 51
Riverside (0-1): Thomas 1 0-0 2, Bozie 5 0-0 13, Fulton 3 0-0 6, Valvoda 3 1-2 8, Laurenty 8 0-2 16, Volpe 2 2-4 6. Totals 22 3-8 51.
Marlington (1-0): Warner 4 1-3 13, Evanich 4 4-5 12, E. Mason 10 0-1 22, L. Miller 2 0-0 5, Collins 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 5-9 56.
Riverside - 10 - 14 - 17 - 10 – 51
Marlington - 19 - 11 - 12 - 14 – 56
3-Point Goals: Riverside 4 (Bozie 3, Valvoda), Marlington 7 (Warner 4, E. Mason 2, L. Miller 1). Fouls: Riverside 11-10. Marlington 25-16.
MOUNT UNION
FOOTBALL
MOUNT UNION 51, SALISBURY (MD.) 0
Salisbury - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 – 0
Mount Union - 7 - 20 - 7 - 17 – 51
MtU: Wayne Ruby Jr. 18 pass from Braxton Plunk (Thomas Piccirillo kick), 4:11 1st
MtU: Ruby Jr. 24 pass from Plunk (Piccirillo kick), 12:40 2nd
MtU: Plunk 3 run (Piccirillo kick), 7:11 2nd
MtU: Ruby Jr. 1 pass from Plunk (kick failed), 0:11 2nd
MtU: Jaden Manley 19 pass from Plunk (Elliot Warner kick), 7:25 3rd
MtU: Ruby Jr. 12 pass from Plunk (Warner kick), 6:02 4th
MtU: FG Warner 39, 4:24 4th
MtU: Noah Beaudrie 1 run (Warner kick), 1:11 4th
RUSHING: Salisbury 26-57 (Dario Belizaire 8-30, Joey Bildstein 3-20, Jaden Davis 5-11, David Fletcher 1-3, Rahshawn Price 1-minus 1, Hunter Hruz 1-minus 1, Ben Hutchins 1-minus 5). Mount Union 44-197 (Tyler Echeverry 16-75, DeAndre Parker 9-56, Plunk 10-41, Beaudrie 3-13, KJ Redmon 2-11, Lance Mitchell 2-3, Team 2-minus 2).
PASSING: Salisbury, Hutchins 2-13-8-0. Mount Union, Plunk 35-49-353-0.
RECEIVING: Salisbury, Davis 1-5, Belizaire 1-3. Mount Union, Ruby Jr. 12-159, Manley 5-65, Parker 6-44, Edwin Reed 4-35, Chase Lawson 2-16, Redmon 3-15, Orreon Finley 1-12, Mitchell 1-4, Echeverry 1-3.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CONCORDIA (ILL.) 81, MOUNT UNION 77
Mount Union (3-2): Ali Hudik 6-10 0-0 15, Emma Cannon 1-18 5-6 7, Mckayla Dunkle 2-3 0-1 4, Bailey Shutsa 0-1 2-4 2, Madison Hensley 0-10 0-0 0, Gretchen Koken 10-16 0-0 24, Deveonna Nash 6-15 1-2 14, Hailey Haywood 3-3 0-0 7, Audrey Livesay 1-6 0-0 2, Sierra Schlosser 1-1 0-0 2, Halle Ignacio 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-85 8-13 77.
Concordia (2-2): Katherine Benes 7-17 7-8 24, Jaylene Wade 6-13 6-6 20, Alexis Desjarlait 4-7 5-6 13, Jada Dixon 2-5 2-2 7, Alisyn MacGregor 3-8 0-1 6, Melia Perry 3-7 0-0 7, Janie Ternes 1-3 0-0 2, Prentciss Gates 1-1 0-0 2, McKayley Hopkins 0-02 0-4 0, Madelyn McGrath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 20-27 81.
Mount Union - 12 - 19 - 16 - 30 – 77
Concordia - 24 - 17 - 22 - 18 – 81
3-Point Goals: Mount Union 9-38 (Koken 4-8, Hudik 3-5, Haywood 1-1, Nash 1-8, Livesay 0-2, Ignacio 0-2, Cannon 0-5, Hensley 0-7), Concordia 7-17 (Benes 3-6, Wade 2-3, Dixon 1-3, Perry 1-3, Desjarlait 0-2). Rebounds: Mount Union 57 (Livesay 10), Concordia 41 (MacGregor 10). Assists: Mount Union 17 (Nash 5), Concordia 16 (Wade 8). Total fouls: Mount Union 22, Concordia 15.
WRESTLING
Mount Union 24, Saint Claire CC 24 (Mount Union wins on criteria)
Mount Union 22, Adrian (Mich.) 17
Mount Union 42, Alma (Mich.) 12
Olivet (Mich.) 28, Mount Union 12
SCHEDULE
MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Alliance at Waterloo, 7
Boardman at Marlington, 6:45
TUESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
West Branch at Canfield, 7
Kingsway Christian at Sebring, 6
Jackson at Louisville, 7
Barberton at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7
Akron Firestone at Southeast, 7
Bowling
Alliance at Carrollton, 4
Conotton Valley at Minerva, 4
Louisville at Jackson, 4
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Louisville at Perry, 7:15
Girls Basketball
Sandy Valley at Minerva, 6:30
Bowling
Marlington at Claymont, 4
MOUNT UNION
Men’s basketball at Wooster, 6
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Canfield at Marlington, 7:15
Girls Basketball
Canfield at Marlington, 6
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Green at Louisville, 1:30
MOUNT UNION
Football
Football vs. Utica (N.Y.), NCAA playoffs, noon
Comments / 0