Weekend sports scoreboard

Following a late-season surge that saw them win their final four regular season games and then reach the district semifinals, the Aurora Greenmen will have a whole new look this year. Aurora coach Greg Rodi's team lost seven players off last season's 12-12 squad that defeated Austintown Fitch to reach the Division I district round, before succumbing to Akron Hoban to end its postseason. ...

AURORA, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO