ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

10 NYC hospitals, including two run by city, get poor safety grades

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rdwi_0jHw4A6k00

Ten hospitals and medical facilities around the city got poor grades for patient safety in a newly released report card from a medical watchdog group.

Facilities given a “D” from the Leapfrog Group include city-run Kings County and Coney Island hospitals, along with Maimonides, Interfaith, and Brookdale hospitals in Brooklyn; Flushing hospital in Queens; three facilities run by Montefiore Medical Center — Einstein, Moses and Wakefield campuses — in the Bronx and BronxCare Health System.

The rating categories included infections, problems with surgery, safety issues, practices to prevent errors and leadership communications with hospital staff.

A group calling for an overhaul of the leadership of Maimonides hospital said its poor grade confirms the group’s criticism of southern Brooklyn’s largest private hospital.

“This nationally recognized report confirms what we and tens of thousands of people in Brooklyn already know: Maimonides Hospital is a failing disaster that provides horrible service and, top to bottom needs, new leadership,” said Mendy Reiner, co-founder of Save Maimonides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpBVM_0jHw4A6k00
The grades help strengthen Save Maimonides’ cause, a group calling for a switch up of the Brooklyn hospital’s leadership
Paul Martinka

“After multiple D grades in a row and even an F (in the fall of 2020), it’s obvious that the people of Brooklyn desperately need better care than what they get at Maimonides.”

Hospitals that received a D declined requests for comment.

On the other end of the spectrum, hospitals that earned an A for patient safety include city-run Queens and North Central hospitals, NYU Langone hospitals in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and the Mount Sinai hospital in Manhattan, according to the report card.

No hospitals in New York state got an “F.”

The head of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens said he was “immensely proud” of the “A” given the city-run Queens hospital in Jamaica.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40OU9S_0jHw4A6k00
Brookdale in Brooklyn rates as one of the worst hospitals for patient safety in NYC.
Paul Martinka

“Everyone at Queens plays an important role in the quality of care we provide our patients, and it is gratifying when the results of this hard work are recognized by others,” chief executive officer Neil Moore said in a statement. “This news is especially positive for our patients, who entrust us with their care. They can enter our doors knowing that we are one of the safest hospitals in our city and state.”

The report marks the 10th anniversary of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to nearly 3,000 U.S. hospitals based on how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

An analysis by The Leapfrog Group claims improvement in patient safety since it started grading hospitals a decade ago.

“For five of the outcome measures that can be tracked, these improvements saved an estimated more than 16,000 lives over the 10-year period,” Leapfrog said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJxet_0jHw4A6k00
A city-run Coney Island hospital earned a “D” rating for patient safety.
Paul Martinka

Incidents of falls and trauma and cases of objects left in a body after surgery plummeted by 25%, Leapfrog said.

“Never in history have we seen across-the-board improvement in patient safety until this last decade, coinciding with the history of the Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

“We salute hospitals for this milestone and encourage them to accelerate their hard work saving patient lives… The big difference over this decade is that for the first time, we publicly reported each hospital’s record on patient safety, and that galvanized the kind of change we all hoped for. It’s not enough change, but we are on the right track.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man has been arrested on Friday for the death of Shakim Devega, 28, who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges, according to NYPD. Police said an investigation revealed trauma to Devega’s neck and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Exposed Staten Island man, 23, tried to rape woman on NYC subway train

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police say a 23-year-old Staten Island man removed his pants and tried to rape a female straphanger last week in Manhattan. Chris Tapia, of New Street in Port Richmond, is charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, forcible touching and public lewdness in connection with the Nov. 17 incident, which occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. aboard a No. 4 train, according to a pair of written statements issued over the past week by the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations

Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man charged with murder in death at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center

NEW YORK - A man has been charged with murder in connection to a death last month at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, according to the New York City Police Department. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation. Police responded to a 911 call back...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
bronx.com

NYC DOE Teacher, Grace Seddio Dimaio, 53, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1509 hours, the following 53-year-old female on-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 122nd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Grace Seddio Dimaio. NYC DOE Teacher. Charges:. petty larceny. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens driver fatally shot, crashes into telephone pole

A 40-year-old man was shot as he drove through a Queens neighborhood, causing him to crash into a telephone pole before dying, police said. The victim was behind the wheel of a 2018 Nissan Maxima when he was shot multiple times in the chest near 145th Drive and 184th St. in Springfield Gardens just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, cops said. The dying victim crashed into a telephone pole just ...
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
78K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy