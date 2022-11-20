ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo snowfall at Bills stadium as tall as QB Josh Allen after record-breaking storm

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s a good thing the Buffalo Bills moved their Sunday game to rival Detroit — the colossal amount of snow dumped on the region was as tall as star team quarterback Josh Allen.

The 77 inches of snow that piled up outside the Bills’ stadium was equal to Allen’s 6-foot 5-inch height — and taller than all but five other players on the New York team’s roster, WIVB noted.

Orchard Park, the Erie County village that’s home to the stadium, was one of the hardest-hit areas in last week’s blizzard-geddon, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of the severe snowfall, the Bills’ home game against the Cleveland Browns was moved to Detroit’s Ford Field.

The New York team tweeted a clip of their journey out of Buffalo to make it to Sunday’s game, writing, “Snowshoes. Snowmobiles. Snowplows. We found a way to get to Detroit.”

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia thanked the Bills for moving the game during a press conference Friday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen stands as tall as the snow that fell in Orchard Park.
USA TODAY Sports

“I want to say thank you to the Buffalo Bills for not having a game on Sunday, because all those assets we would’ve had to redeploy there would’ve caused a lot of problems,” he said.

NFL rep Brian McCarthy said in a tweet Thursday that the move had happened solely as to not divert safety resources from the local community.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, the region experienced its largest-ever snowfall in a 24-hour period.

Two people died in the storm, officials in Erie County said.

“This was a RECORD-BREAKING storm … the relatively quick recovery is a testament to everyone’s preparation and planning,” Poloncarz tweeted . “The proactive approach continues to work.”

Two people have died in the storm from cardiac complications related to shoveling snow and attempting to clear the ground, Poloncarz said.

Late Saturday evening, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special weather statement warning that a band of heavy snow accompanied by high winds had created a “burst of snow.”

The city of Buffalo remains under a winter weather advisory Sunday.
DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

The area remains under a winter weather advisory through Sunday evening, according to the weather service.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday requested a federal emergency declaration to secure increased assistance for the 11 counties in the state that are currently under a state of emergency from the storm.

BUFFALO, NY
