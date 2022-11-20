ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

AP Poll: Clemson surpasses Alabama after win over Miami

By Abigail Angalet
 3 days ago

Clemson is continuing to move back up in the rankings following its latest win over Miami.

In the latest edition of the AP Poll, which was released on Sunday, the Tigers moved up two spots from their previous ranking at No. 9 to No. 7. With the No. 7 spot, Clemson surpasses the Alabama Crimson Tide who remained in the No. 8 spot after a win over Austin Peay this weekend.

The AP’s top five saw quite the shakeup with Tennessee falling out of the top 5 and barely hanging on to the top 10 at the No. 9 spot after a 63-38 blowout loss to an unranked South Carolina Gamecocks team in Columbia.

USC moved into the top five, replacing the Vols at No. 5 followed by TCU (4), Michigan (3), Ohio State (2) and Georgia (1) all holding onto their respective rankings after Week 12.

Check out the rest of the AP Poll Top 25 below:

1 Georgia (11-0)

SEC

@ Kentucky W 16-6 Game Recap 1,574 (62)
2 Ohio State (11-0)

Big Ten

@ Maryland W 43-30 1,507 (1)
3 Michigan (11-0)

Big Ten

vs Illinois W 19-17 1,446
4 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qjr1s_0jHw45mM00 TCU (11-0)

Big 12

@ Baylor W 29-28 Game Recap 1,395
5 USC (10-1)

Pac-12

2 @ UCLA W 48-45 1,293
6 LSU (9-2)

SEC

vs UAB W 41-10 Game Recap 1,241
7 Clemson (10-1)

ACC

2 vs Miami (FL) W 40-10 1,152
8 Alabama (9-2)

SEC

vs Austin Peay W 34-0 1,131
9 Tennessee (9-2)

SEC

4 @ South Carolina L 63-38 Game Recap 1,058
10 Oregon (9-2)

Pac-12

2 vs Utah W 20-17 1,009
11 Penn State (9-2)

Big Ten

@ Rutgers W 55-10 Game Recap 994
12 Washington (9-2)

Pac-12

3 vs Colorado W 54-7 Game Recap 879
13 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAQHT_0jHw45mM00 Notre Dame (8-3)

IA Independents

5 vs Boston College W 44-0 Game Recap 710
14 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NboBg_0jHw45mM00 Utah (8-3)

Pac-12

4 @ Oregon L 20-17 Game Recap 709
15 Kansas State (8-3)

Big 12

4 @ West Virginia W 48-31 Game Recap 697
16 Florida State (8-3)

ACC

4 vs Louisiana W 49-17 Game Recap 579
17 UCLA (8-3)

Pac-12

1 vs USC L 48-45 Game Recap 562
18 North Carolina (9-2)

ACC

5 vs Georgia Tech L 21-17 Game Recap 464
19 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FDwwI_0jHw45mM00 Tulane (9-2)

American Athletic

2 vs SMU W 59-24 Game Recap 441
20 Ole Miss (8-3)

SEC

6 @ Arkansas L 42-27 Game Recap 395
21 Cincinnati (9-2)

American Athletic

1 @ Temple W 23-3 Game Recap 353
22 Oregon State (8-3)

Pac-12

3 @ Arizona State W 31-7 271
23 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTg3C_0jHw45mM00 Coastal Carolina (9-1)

Sun Belt

vs Southern Miss W 26-23 186
24 Texas (7-4)

Big 12

@ Kansas W 55-14 128
25 UCF (8-3)

American Athletic

8 vs Navy L 17-14 Game Recap
Others receiving votes:

UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

Five takeaways from Clemson's win over Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbVA5_0jHw45mM00

