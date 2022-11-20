ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 2

Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Flips Over Elon Musk Refusing to Reinstate Alex Jones

Elon Musk received blowback from right-wing activists on Friday after responding “no” to a user urging the new Twitter chief to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Almost immediately, right-wingers and members of the far-right called out Musk—who fashions himself a free-speech warrior. “Elon’s free speech claim quickly shown to be bullshit lol,” right-wing YouTuber Tim Pool responded. “Mask off moment,” Kingsley Cortes, a staffer at the conservative Twitter alternative social media site Gettr, added. Far-right YouTuber Tayler Hansen fumed, “How are you going to reinstate Kathie Griffin but not Alex Jones?” It didn’t end there. “Elon’s idea of free speech, inspired by Chairman Mao,” far-right shock jock Stew Peters commented on Telegram. Right-wing lawyer and YouTuber David Freiheit wrote: “Alex Jones is the litmus test, Elon Musk. Not just on the issue of freedom of speech, but on the issue of not bending the knee to political and judicial intimidation.” On Friday afternoon, Jones appearing on his InfoWars show, was preoccupied with conversations about “psyops” and didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.
SlashGear

SlashGear

58K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy