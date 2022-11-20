ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida loses all support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following loss to Vanderbilt

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Florida’s embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday predictably led to the Gators losing all support gained over the past two weeks in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

After beating Texas A&M and South Carolina in convincing fashion, Florida gained enough support to warrant eight points in last week’s poll, but now the Gators are nowhere to be seen with one game left to play in the season. It’s an unfortunate bump in the road for Billy Napier and Co., one that the first-year Florida coach called “a reality check,” and it all but guarantees that UF will finish the season unranked.

There was hope that finishing the regular season on a four-game win streak, assuming a win over now No. 16 Florida State on Friday, would be enough to get Florida a decent bowl game and ranking, but those dreams faded away with the loss. Florida still has several quality losses on the year, but this was not one of them and those won’t matter much when the final votes are cast.

The Gators weren’t the only team to falter in Week 12, though.

fell to South Carolina (the team Florida beat by 30+ points a week ago), and UCF dropped out of the top 25 following a loss to Navy.

Here’s a look at the poll in its entirety.

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

3

Michigan Wolverines

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

4

TCU Horned Frogs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5

USC Trojans

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

6

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

8

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

9

Oregon Ducks

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

11

Tennessee Volunteers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

13

Kansas State Wildcats

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

14

Utah Utes

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

16

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

17

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

18

UCLA Bruins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

19

Ole Miss Rebels

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

20

Tulane Green Wave

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

21

Cincinnati Bearcats

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

22

Oregon State Beavers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

23

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

24

Texas Longhorns

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

25

UTSA Roadrunners

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.

Others receiving votes

Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's road loss to Vanderbilt

pokesreport.com

Oklahoma State Extends Offer to Florida Transfer Offensive Lineman

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has extended an offer to an interior offensive lineman out of the transfer portal. Josh Braun, a transfer from the University of Florida, took to Twitter Monday morning to announce he’s been offered by the Pokes. Braun checks in at 6-6, 342 pounds and...
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Scholarship Controversy

The University of Florida pulled a quarterback commit's scholarship offer over a video this weekend. Marcus Stokes, a four-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, was committed to Florida. However, the Gators pulled his offer, when a video surfaced showing him rapping the N-word. The class of 2023 recruit has...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Monstrous 2nd half leads Florida to first win at Florida State since 2012

Florida defeated Florida State 76-67 behind a huge 2nd half from the Gators on Friday night. Todd Golden’s squad went on a 33-5 run after halftime and outscored FSU 50-24 in the 2nd half to come back from a late-first half 19-point deficit to win the game. It marked the fourth-largest comeback in program history and second-largest for the Gators on the road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans, reminds that the Gators 'have a lot of work to do'

Billy Napier is preaching patience at Florida, as fan frustration bubbled up again following the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. At his Monday press conference, Napier gave a message to fans and said, “One day at a time, one person at a time. We’re going to get it done. … We’re like many staffs in the history of this game, we’re in Year 1 with a lot of work to do.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Adena Golf & Country Club hopes to reopen

Frank Stronach, the founder and chairman of Stronach International Inc., announced that his company now owns Adena Golf & Country Club in Ocala. Stronach developed the club in 2015. The golf course was named by “Golf Digest” magazine as one of the Best New Courses in America shortly after it opened in 2015. The club abruptly closed in the summer of 2018, however, due to a family dispute that led to years of litigation.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville’s city audit controversy, explained

After delayed financial reports to the state, the Gainesville city auditor’s resignation and planned international commission trips, some local residents are worried about their tax dollars. Four successive issues led to local concern: a formal letter from the state about late city financial reports, three city commissioners traveling to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Clay County considering incentives for $219 million IKO plant

Clay County is considering incentives for a $219 million advanced manufacturing plant that makes roofing products. The county’s project summary does not detail the total value of the incentives, but they could be more than $1.72 million. County and St. Johns River Water Management District records show IKO Industries...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County joins lawsuit against GNV zoning

Alachua County has joined a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville filed by two local citizens in response to the replacement of single-family zoning by the city’s new neighborhood residential zoning. Peggy Carr and Faye L. Williams filed the lawsuit, with support from local nonprofit Gainesville Neighborhood Voices (GNVoices),...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies in Newberry collision

A car hit and killed a 26-year-old man near the intersection of State Road 26 and SW 260th Street in Newberry on Sunday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 19-year-old Gainesville man was driving a sedan and hit the 26-year-old Newberry man just east of the intersection of SR 26 and SW 260th Street at 9:32 p.m.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
