Florida loses all support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following loss to Vanderbilt

Florida’s embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday predictably led to the Gators losing all support gained over the past two weeks in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

After beating Texas A&M and South Carolina in convincing fashion, Florida gained enough support to warrant eight points in last week’s poll, but now the Gators are nowhere to be seen with one game left to play in the season. It’s an unfortunate bump in the road for Billy Napier and Co., one that the first-year Florida coach called “a reality check,” and it all but guarantees that UF will finish the season unranked.

There was hope that finishing the regular season on a four-game win streak, assuming a win over now No. 16 Florida State on Friday, would be enough to get Florida a decent bowl game and ranking, but those dreams faded away with the loss. Florida still has several quality losses on the year, but this was not one of them and those won’t matter much when the final votes are cast.

The Gators weren’t the only team to falter in Week 12, though.

fell to South Carolina (the team Florida beat by 30+ points a week ago), and UCF dropped out of the top 25 following a loss to Navy.

Here’s a look at the poll in its entirety.

1

Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

3

Michigan Wolverines

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

4

TCU Horned Frogs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

5

USC Trojans

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

6

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7

Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

8

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

9

Oregon Ducks

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

10

Penn State Nittany Lions

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

11

Tennessee Volunteers

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

12

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

13

Kansas State Wildcats

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

14

Utah Utes

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

15

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

16

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

17

North Carolina Tar Heels

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

18

UCLA Bruins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

19

Ole Miss Rebels

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

20

Tulane Green Wave

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

21

Cincinnati Bearcats

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

22

Oregon State Beavers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

23

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

24

Texas Longhorns

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

25

UTSA Roadrunners

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: NR

Schools dropped out

No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.

Others receiving votes

Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's road loss to Vanderbilt

