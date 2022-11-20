Florida loses all support in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following loss to Vanderbilt
Florida’s embarrassing loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday predictably led to the Gators losing all support gained over the past two weeks in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
After beating Texas A&M and South Carolina in convincing fashion, Florida gained enough support to warrant eight points in last week’s poll, but now the Gators are nowhere to be seen with one game left to play in the season. It’s an unfortunate bump in the road for Billy Napier and Co., one that the first-year Florida coach called “a reality check,” and it all but guarantees that UF will finish the season unranked.
There was hope that finishing the regular season on a four-game win streak, assuming a win over now No. 16 Florida State on Friday, would be enough to get Florida a decent bowl game and ranking, but those dreams faded away with the loss. Florida still has several quality losses on the year, but this was not one of them and those won’t matter much when the final votes are cast.
The Gators weren’t the only team to falter in Week 12, though.
fell to South Carolina (the team Florida beat by 30+ points a week ago), and UCF dropped out of the top 25 following a loss to Navy.
Here’s a look at the poll in its entirety.
1
Georgia Bulldogs
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
3
Michigan Wolverines
4
TCU Horned Frogs
5
USC Trojans
6
LSU Tigers
7
Alabama Crimson Tide
8
Clemson Tigers
9
Oregon Ducks
10
Penn State Nittany Lions
11
Tennessee Volunteers
12
Washington Huskies
13
Kansas State Wildcats
14
Utah Utes
15
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
16
Florida State Seminoles
17
North Carolina Tar Heels
18
UCLA Bruins
19
Ole Miss Rebels
20
Tulane Green Wave
21
Cincinnati Bearcats
22
Oregon State Beavers
23
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
24
Texas Longhorns
25
UTSA Roadrunners
Last Week: NR
Schools dropped out
No. 18 Central Florida; No. 24 Oklahoma State; No. 25 NC State.
Others receiving votes
Central Florida 41; Troy 39; South Carolina 38; Pittsburgh 17; Wake Forest 16; Iowa 15; Louisville 9; Boise State 9; South Alabama 8; Illinois 8; Air Force 6; Purdue 5; Washington State 3; Liberty 3; Georgia Tech 2; Mississippi State 1.
Gallery
PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida's road loss to Vanderbilt
