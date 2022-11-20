ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ashlandsource.com

Here's what Ohio weather will give us during Thanksgiving holiday

A front of warm weather is on its way to Ohio, reaching the mid 50s with clear skies by Thanksgiving before rain washes it all away by Black Friday. The National Weather Service has forecasted sunny, clear skies with a high of 56 for the region on Thanksgiving.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 22, 2022

Several nice days remain ahead of us this week as we lead up to and through Thanksgiving. Milder air builds today and tomorrow and we should see plenty of sunshine. Thanksgiving day also features a good deal of suh, but clouds will be building during the afternoon as our next weather system gets close.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Weather conditions make northern Ohio susceptible to fire spread, National Weather Service warns

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An elevated fire danger warning was issued Monday morning for portions of northern Ohio by the National Weather Service. The warning is not an alarm about an actual forest fire headed this way, but a warning that happens three to four times a year when weather conditions create the perfect opportunity for outdoor fires to spread quickly.
OHIO STATE
27 First News

Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?

The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer in 2 days

The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00

OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
OHIO STATE
WTRF

Let’s talk turkey: Inflation, flu become challenges for farmers

OHIO (WTRF) – The turkey has long been the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast and those of you who bought the bird to cook this year know the cost has gone up. That’s because raising turkeys is costing farmers more. The American Farm Bureau says prices have gone...
OHIO STATE

