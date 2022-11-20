Read full article on original website
Here's what Ohio weather will give us during Thanksgiving holiday
A front of warm weather is on its way to Ohio, reaching the mid 50s with clear skies by Thanksgiving before rain washes it all away by Black Friday. The National Weather Service has forecasted sunny, clear skies with a high of 56 for the region on Thanksgiving.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 22, 2022
Several nice days remain ahead of us this week as we lead up to and through Thanksgiving. Milder air builds today and tomorrow and we should see plenty of sunshine. Thanksgiving day also features a good deal of suh, but clouds will be building during the afternoon as our next weather system gets close.
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
Weather conditions make northern Ohio susceptible to fire spread, National Weather Service warns
CLEVELAND, Ohio - An elevated fire danger warning was issued Monday morning for portions of northern Ohio by the National Weather Service. The warning is not an alarm about an actual forest fire headed this way, but a warning that happens three to four times a year when weather conditions create the perfect opportunity for outdoor fires to spread quickly.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect: How much snow will fall?
The past few days has featured multiple days of light snow across the area with some accumulation across the Valley. Another cold front will push into the Valley Saturday night into Sunday and bring another period of accumulating snowfall. When will the snow start and how much will fall?. There...
Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
West Virginia highway flagger struck by car; motorists reminded to stay alert in work zones
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on Monday morning, the agency said in a press release. The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. in Raleigh County and was treated for minor injuries. The...
Ohio youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer in 2 days
The top 10 counties for deer taken during Ohio’s youth season include: Tuscarawas (411); Coshocton (364); Muskingum (286); Holmes (277); Knox (272); Guernsey (250); Washington (247); Harrison (229); Licking (228); and Carroll (194).
The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
Restoration at Dorothy Lane Market to impact traffic until work is completed
The Montgomery County Environmental Services restoration of Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood is expected to impact traffic until the work is completed, according to the Community Information Manager with the City of Kettering. The restoration work is to repair damage caused by a water main break that occured on Friday,...
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
Winning Mega Millions numbers for November 22, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery story on Nov. 8, 2022. Although nobody hit the $259 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio.
Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00
OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
Autonomous semi-trucks to be on Ohio roads soon
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Friday the deployment of Drive Ohio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project is closer to becoming a reality
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Deborah Rainford on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you should check out Momocho, which many locals consider to be one of the best Mexican restaurants in the area. Customers highly recommend starting with some of their fresh and delicious guacamole; customers especially recommend the goat cheese guacamole with tomato and chile poblano, but if you want to sample a few different guacamoles, you can get a guacamole sampler with three guacamoles of your choice. As for entrees, you should check out their machaca tacos (which has beef brisket that's been braised in coffee and chile ancho plus guacamole) and pork chop el carbon, which is covered in a delectable Oaxacan red chile and chocolate mole and topped with herb-ricotta tamale dumplings, pickled Fresno chiles, and spiced chicharrones.
Let’s talk turkey: Inflation, flu become challenges for farmers
OHIO (WTRF) – The turkey has long been the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving feast and those of you who bought the bird to cook this year know the cost has gone up. That’s because raising turkeys is costing farmers more. The American Farm Bureau says prices have gone...
