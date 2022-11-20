Man arrested after ‘suddenly’ stabbing 2 people visiting mother’s home, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man went into his mother’s home and stabbed two people visiting her home on Sunday, DeKalb County police said.

Police said 41-year Romes Biffle stabbed 70-year-old Lavon Draine and 35-year-old Ashley Hackett just before 3 p.m. at his mother’s home in the 4900 block of Wilkins Station Drive in Decatur.

Biffle then threatened his mother before fleeing the area, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Biffle eventually returned to the home, where he was arrested.

He is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.

What exactly prompted this double stabbing remains unclear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group