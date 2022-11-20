ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Man arrested after ‘suddenly’ stabbing 2 people visiting mother’s home, DeKalb police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdJ7C_0jHw2Ypg00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A man went into his mother’s home and stabbed two people visiting her home on Sunday, DeKalb County police said.

Police said 41-year Romes Biffle stabbed 70-year-old Lavon Draine and 35-year-old Ashley Hackett just before 3 p.m. at his mother’s home in the 4900 block of Wilkins Station Drive in Decatur.

Biffle then threatened his mother before fleeing the area, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Biffle eventually returned to the home, where he was arrested.

He is facing two charges of aggravated assault.

Both victims are expected to survive, according to police.

What exactly prompted this double stabbing remains unclear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kylcj_0jHw2Ypg00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 15

deborah Dixon
6d ago

it has become more prevalent in the last 1.5 yr and its out of control especially with the teens and shootings involving kids and thats seriously sad and 99 percent of the time its people of color but its even more crime in Atlanta .

Reply(2)
16
Sharod Smith
6d ago

it's getting out of hand seriously if it ain't a shooting it's something else SMH it's sad

Reply(1)
9
tim carlsness
6d ago

it's in the same county over and over again all the crime. Dekalb County

Reply(3)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police: Woman found shot dead inside parked car in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead in a car in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to Snapfinger Parkway after reports of a “suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot.” Upon arrival, officers located “a deceased female in her 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Young woman found dead, shot in Decatur parking lot

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they are investigating a suspected homicide after finding a young woman deceased inside a Snapfinger Parkway parking lot in Decatur Saturday afternoon. Officers were first called to the lot to look into a ‘suspicious' parked vehicle. When they got there, they said...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mother arrested in fire at East Point apartment where young girl died

EAST POINT, Ga. - Fulton County authorities have arrested a mother in connection to an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving in East Point. Nicole Jackson confessed to killing one child and leaving another child in the apartment after she set the fire on purpose, law enforcement sources tell FOX 5.
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver

The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
NORCROSS, GA
11Alive

Six shootings, four deadly on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thanksgiving Day in metro Atlanta ended with six shootings, four of which turned deadly and two involving juveniles, according to police. Several police agencies in the metro are investigating the shootings, and homicide detectives have taken over a case where a 17-year-old was shot at a gas station. Police are still looking for more information about what led up to many of the crimes.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
207K+
Followers
143K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy