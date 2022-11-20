ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slight warming trend with a few chances of rain leading up to Turkey Day

By Cody Nickel
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds have kept temperatures rather chilly for Sunday with many areas struggling to get out of the 40s. Clouds will remain overnight, but gradually mix out by Monday morning. Temperatures fall at or near freezing with the return of 60s likely by Monday afternoon.

A gulf system will help produce a few light showers throughout the day on Tuesday although model trends continue to back off on these showers. A few will be possible, but don’t count on a lot, but we should see a better chance of measurable rainfall later in the week.

A cold front will bring a few showers late in the day for Turkey Day with some early morning showers possible for Black Friday. This system clears out a little bit quicker than anticipated helping to bring a sunny and pleasant weekend.

At this time we are not anticipating any major travel headaches for the holidays. We will see showers across the southeast which may slow you down a bit.

