14news.com
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Sheriff’s Department Launching Christmas Drive
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree is continuing the tradition started by former Sheriff Ray Burnam to provide assistance to some needy families in the community. Sheriff Acree and Administrative Assistant Faye Godair discussed this year’s Christmas Drive, with Acree noting they have been contacted by the community about conducting a drive of some type to help families in Trigg County.
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
lite987whop.com
Subject of Golden Alert located safe
Murphy has been located and is safe. A Golden Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing Saturday in Hopkinsville. Christian County Emergency Management says 43-year old Sherry Murphy was reported missing about 3 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen at the Kangroo Market on Lafayette Road wearing a...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
wkdzradio.com
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Britainy Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room of Pennyrile State Park as part of an early...
spectrumnews1.com
Warren County International High School is the first of its kind in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Anna Caldwell engages her sixth period U.S. history class, teaching them about industrialization. Within this circular-shaped high school, students who sought refuge in Warren County are able to learn English and earn a high school degree. “The communication barrier lasts for a week or two...
wkdzradio.com
City Of Hopkinsville to Pave Six Streets This Week
The City of Hopkinsville will begin milling and paving work on six streets this week. Contractors for the Hopkinsville Public Works Department will pave Cherry Street, Phelps Avenue, Stewart Street, East, and West 7th Street, Carla Drive, and Radford Street. The work will continue, weather permitting until it is complete....
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
WBKO
Agencies respond to house fire on Craig Street
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple units with the Bowling Green Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire right now. Officials say the fire broke out at a home on Craig Street and ask individuals to avoid the area.
WBKO
Glasgow’s Dunkin’ Donuts to close temporarily
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - After a busy grand opening, the Dunkin’ Donuts in Glasgow will have to temporarily close. Dunkin’ officials wrote a message on social media saying they will temporarily close the store and will reopen on Nov. 26. “We understand this news may come as a...
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
Owensboro Fire Department welcomes new firefighters
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Seven new members joined the Owensboro Fire Department family on Monday. Mayor Tom Watson swore in the new probationary firefighters and then they were pinned by loved ones and friends. “They now wear the badge and the patch of the Owensboro Fire Department and we are proud to have them as […]
whopam.com
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
14news.com
Crews battle house fire in Ohio County
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Fordsville Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight in Ohio County. According to fire officials, that incident happened on Basham Road between Dundee and Fordsville. FFD says they had assistance putting out the fire from Dundee and Whitesville fire departments. According to officials,...
WBKO
KSP arrest Hart County man after threats of public shooting
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Horse Cave man was arrested after Kentucky State Police received a call for threats of a public shooting. Joshua Morrison, 30, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
wevv.com
Home destroyed by fire in Muhlenberg County
A home was destroyed over the weekend after a fire that broke out in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Fire Department said its crews were on the scene of a house fire on College Street around 9 a.m. Sunday, along with three other fire stations. We're told neighbors reported hearing...
Daviess County woman named Kentucky Farm Bureau award winner
(WEHT) - Katie Cecil of Daviess County was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Generation Bridge Advocate of the year.
