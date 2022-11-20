ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khalifa Keith commits to Tennessee

 3 days ago
Second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and his staff continue to recruit future Vols.

2023 running back Khalifa Keith announced his commitment to Tennessee Sunday.

“My dad passed away two years ago today,” Keith announced. “He is the reason I have the opportunity to make a decision like this. Love you pops!!

“Hey Rocky Top, I’m Home!!”

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Keith is from A.H. Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

He decommitted from Kentucky on Nov. 7. The Vols offered the 2023 running back prospect Oct. 21.

