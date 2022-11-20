Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location
JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
News4Jax.com
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
News4Jax.com
Person found dead after Clay Deputies respond to shooting
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting took place in Middleburg Saturday evening. It happened in the area of Eli Whitney Drive. We reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about what happened and we received the following statement... “We have responded to a...
News4Jax.com
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to at least one witness, around 4 p.m., about a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol...
News4Jax.com
Charges dropped for suspects found with over 100 pounds of marijuana after leaving airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two separate cases related to marijuana trafficking in Jacksonville resulted in unexpected outcomes for the suspects involved. Back in November 2021, Dezhong Wang and Hui Li were accused of trafficking hundreds of pounds of marijuana through the Jacksonville International Airport. The Florida Highway Patrol arrested the...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright with Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all kinds from Christmas trees and stars to all sorts of light arrangements. The parade launched at 6 p.m....
News4Jax.com
4-year-old girl dies after fiery crash on I-10 in Columbia County: FHP
A 4-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Lake City Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the car the 4-year-old was riding in tried to overtake a vehicle ahead of it on I-10 around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, when the 33-year-old...
News4Jax.com
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
News4Jax.com
What could happen next in the murder case against Aiden Fucci? Local attorneys weigh in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys are sharing their thoughts on a recent filing in the murder case against Aiden Fucci. The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office said recently it doesn’t think the teen should be able to choose where he stays while he waits for trial in the murder of his schoolmate Tristyn Bailey.
News4Jax.com
Don’t let thieves make steals while you’re shopping for deals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you get weighed down with shopping bags, you could become a target to thieves, so there are some things people should keep in mind while out and about snatching up deals. Some safety advice for anyone to keep in mind: Have your keys and cellphone...
News4Jax.com
Checking in on Jacksonville’s park development along St. Johns River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Park development along the St. Johns River downtown is one of the major programs slated for Jacksonville. The city has been talking for years about new parks and changes to old ones like Metropolitan Park. Work has started on some projects but there is much more...
News4Jax.com
Annual holiday party for unprivileged children sheds light on poverty in Jacksonville’s poorest ZIP code
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Now that the holiday season has arrived, local business owners are working to ensure children living in low-income areas in Jacksonville receive presents this Christmas. The owners of the Cuts, Linez and Trimz barbershop on Moncrief Road and members of a community organization called Jewels of...
News4Jax.com
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor Curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are looking for the state to change “Resign to run” laws so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president without resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to pass a “Resign to run” law.
News4Jax.com
Holidays renew grief for loved ones of those lost to gun violence this year
As people celebrate Thanksgiving with their families Thursday, some who lost a loved one to gun violence this year are marking their first holiday without them. News4JAX records show in 2022, there have been 148 homicides. Of those, 117 are murders. Darnell Wilson Sr., 44, was shot and killed inside...
News4Jax.com
JTA ends free rides for health care workers after more than 2 years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week that it will discontinue its Health Care Worker Free Ride Program in December. The program has been in place since April 2020. JTA cited the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state and federal government officials for sunsetting the program,...
News4Jax.com
Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown, ending with a fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
News4Jax.com
Crew of USS Thomas Hudner ‘thankful’ to be home for upcoming holidays
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – More than 300 sailors on board the USS Thomas Hudner returned to the bright smiles of their loved ones on Saturday after seven weeks of deployment in Europe. The naval warship has been training with allies and partners since Oct. 4. For Intelligence Specialist...
News4Jax.com
Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday
A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.
Comments / 0