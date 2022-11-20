ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Woman found dead as a result of domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Friday afternoon in a home in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. Shortly before 4 p.m., paramedics were called to a home on Katanga Drive near Edgewood Avenue in reference to an unresponsive woman. When police arrived at the scene, the woman in her 40s had died, according to JSO.
Jacksonville daycare owner, who helps single moms, opens new location

JACKSONVILLE- Fla. – A local daycare owner is helping more parents by launching another site in Jacksonville. Sarra Brown just opened the fourth location of Brown Bear Learning Center. Brown had a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new site on Blanding Boulevard Saturday afternoon. It is on the city’s west...
Man dead after crashing into a light pole, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Orange Park man is dead after hitting a pole while traveling on US 17 Saturday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The agency says the 50-year-old driver was heading south on US 17 when he swerved to the right. He went off the roadway and...
Person found dead after Clay Deputies respond to shooting

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – One person is dead after a shooting took place in Middleburg Saturday evening. It happened in the area of Eli Whitney Drive. We reached out to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office about what happened and we received the following statement... “We have responded to a...
Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to at least one witness, around 4 p.m., about a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol...
St. Johns River glows bright with Jacksonville Light Boat Parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all kinds from Christmas trees and stars to all sorts of light arrangements. The parade launched at 6 p.m....
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
JTA ends free rides for health care workers after more than 2 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced this week that it will discontinue its Health Care Worker Free Ride Program in December. The program has been in place since April 2020. JTA cited the removal of COVID-19 restrictions by state and federal government officials for sunsetting the program,...
Boaters, residents gearing up for Jacksonville Light Boat Parade to kick off holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday mainstay is getting ready to make its way down the St. Johns River: the annual Light Boat Parade. Boats of all sizes will light up the river again on Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. Along with the boats, there will be a host of other events downtown, ending with a fireworks show that some say is the best the city offers because of the waterfall that cascades off the downtown bridges.
Sunday Thunderstorm could spoil gameday

A thunderstorm moving from the west, brings us potential severe weather Sunday morning into early afternoon. Models show the storm will impact us beginning around 10 am and leaves of our area around 4 pm. Wind and lightning are of the greatest concern among the isolated storms within this system.

