ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

PHOTOS: Tennessee debuts orange helmets

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1a1b_0jHw2FJ700

Tennessee (9-2, 4-2 SEC) lost at South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC), 63-38, Saturday in Week 12.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee debuted orange helmets versus the Gamecocks. Photos of the Vols’ orange helmets are below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XH44c_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiKdY_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYwgv_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XctsA_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ttyg8_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvs7G_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ewgal_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsDob_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14adXJ_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfkkh_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yn1K_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyKHS_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMo1R_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONP9N_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o7ejZ_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJ2gg_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZufS_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1djr_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0XTB_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtWoG_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5d3k_0jHw2FJ700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrbC6_0jHw2FJ700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Heupel declines to address what kept Banks out of Vols' loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel declined Monday to address what kept linebacker Jeremy Banks out of the Volunteers’ loss at South Carolina. “We anticipate Jeremy being with us here this week. And as far as what transpired and those type of things, at the end of the day he was not available,” Heupel said when asked if the Banks had been involved in an altercation with a teammate that led to him being disciplined. The 63-38 loss to South Carolina was the first game Banks, the Vols’ third-leading tackler, had missed this season. The rout ended Tennessee’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff and dropped the Vols from fifth to ninth in The Associated Press’ Top 25 rankings. Without Banks, the Vols gave up 606 yards total offense and touchdowns on nine of 12 drives to South Carolina.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 12

Saturday was a pretty scary day for the top of the B1G. Ohio State and Michigan struggled against Maryland and Illinois, respectively, heading into the most anticipated game of the season on Nov. 26. Still, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will enter The Game 11-0 for likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with Tennessee losing to South Carolina, there is a path in which even the loser of The Game makes the Playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter: Louisville fans salty, think Musselman should leave Arkansas to coach Cards

Eric Musselman isn’t going anywhere. Sorry, Louisville fans. The Cardinals’ faithful were out in full force during the second half and after No. 9 Arkansas’ 80-54 win over Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday. They want Musselman to head to Bluegrass State. It isn’t happening. Not with the roster and prestige Musselman has created in Fayetteville. A team with 11 new players annhilated Louisville (0-4) in every which way in the opening round in Hawaii. And apparently some Louisville fans think the school should cut bait with first-year coach Kenny Payne in the offseason and make a full-fledged play for Arkansas’ fourth-year head man. Repeat: It isn’t happening. But that didn’t stop some of them from proclaiming their desire to see it happen, anyway. Dream away, Cardinals fans. Dream away. Arkansas' defense was legendaryhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594849570319904768Arkansas out-athletes everyonehttps://twitter.com/brycejallday/status/1594847730215665666Hogs went on a 24-4 runhttps://twitter.com/fqArkansas/status/1594846151551094786Anthony Black is a floor generalhttps://twitter.com/HogStats/status/1594845079407149057Insane dunk gamehttps://twitter.com/NWAScottie/status/1594843235251556353/photo/1It's a good tweet, TBHhttps://twitter.com/SSCoachBrooklyn/status/1594849818911903744Don't forget Arkansas' best player hasn't played yethttps://twitter.com/The__Cooler/status/1594848684969234436Louisville was angling for Mussleman in the dayhttps://twitter.com/Mdubb22/status/1594845469754155010On what planet is Louisville, now, a better job than Arkansas?https://twitter.com/doering_max/status/1594845055336022018Musselman is more than just a great recruiterhttps://twitter.com/mph_824_/status/1594839240617050112Sorry, Louisvillehttps://twitter.com/tjcat21/status/159484524329555968011
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charges filed against 7 Michigan State players due to brawl after Michigan game

Seven players on the Michigan State football team have been hit with charges after the ruckus in the tunnel after the Spartans lost to Michigan at Anny Arbor. MSU had already suspended eight players following the fight, which included one Spartan using his helmet against a Wolverine player. The brawl happened following Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners land two major projections in favor of flipping 5-star Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen

The Sooners needed to knock this weekend out of the park on and off the field, and it looks like they might have done both. The Sooners entertained a heavy amount of four and five-star talents during their Bedlam win over Oklahoma State. There was no shortage of star power in Norman, and one of those rising stars was five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First of how many? Donnell Harris enters transfer portal

There has been a lot of consternation among Aggie fans as to how many players Jimbo Fishers’ squad would lose to the transfer portal between the 2022 and 2023 football seasons. On Monday night, the first such transfer announcement came down. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Donnell Harris, who joined the Aggies as a 4 star EDGE prospect in the 2020 class, but “medically retired” before the 2022 season, has decided his football career isn’t quite over afterall, and he will be entering the transfer portal. I’m forever thankful for the Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, Staff, teammates, and all...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Black goes wild as Arkansas beats Louisville in Maui Invitational

Freshman guard Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points and added six to help No. 9 Arkansas get past Louisville in the quarterfinals of the Maui Invitational on Monday, 80-54. The Razorbacks will play No. 10 Creighton at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Creighton beat Texas Tech in the opening game of the tournament Monday, 76-65. Black, a 6-foot-7 point guard, had set the career high by halftime with 12 points. In the fourth game of his college career, he shot 9 of 11 from the floor. He had just 18 field-goal attempts in the previous three games. Ricky Council, a transfer from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy