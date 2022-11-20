PHOTOS: Tennessee debuts orange helmets

Tennessee (9-2, 4-2 SEC) lost at South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC), 63-38, Saturday in Week 12.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee debuted orange helmets versus the Gamecocks. Photos of the Vols’ orange helmets are below.