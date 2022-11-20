Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Husband Murdered Wife, Killed Self - Cops SayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Hate Crime On NYC SubwayBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
NYPD detective injured in 2017 car dragging gifted special therapy room
In 2020, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage on Det. Veve's family home that he shares with his wife and daughter -- now they are going a step further.
Car careens onto grass inside Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car spiraled out of control and ended up on the grass inside Great Kills Park early in the Tuesday morning rush hour. The accident was called at 6:11 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to a spokesman for the FDNY/EMS.
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
13-year-old boy hospitalized in East Harlem slashing, suspect at-large
A 13-year-old boy was slashed in East Harlem on Tuesday, according to police. The attack took place near the corner of East 117th Street and Second Avenue, officials said.
SILive.com
Skippy’s hot dog truck back on the road as owner gets the boot from long-time home. First it was Sandy. Now it’s the city.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Skippy’s hot dog truck returned to its Dongan Hills home of 60-plus years earlier this month. On a Friday morning, operator Dawn LaVigne anchored her 1996 Grumman at her long-time spot between Slater and Jefferson Avenues, a former grassy clearing once surrounded by cattails.
FDNY extinguishes brush fire in Lighthouse Hill
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY extinguished a brush fire deep in the woods bordering Latourette Park in Lighthouse Hill Sunday night. The department received a call for the fire at 6:24 p.m. and responded to the end of Meeker Street, a residential block that borders the wooded area at the edge of the park, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday.
Scary attack on Staten Island’s Forest Ave. leaves victim concussed, stabbed. Man, 37, charged.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges in connection with a stabbing and beating where the victim was seriously injured on Forest Avenue in Port Richmond. John Kerins stands accused in the assault where EMS found the 56-year-old male victim with a laceration...
SILive.com
NYPD: Man, 33, reported missing from Port Richmond
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing from Port Richmond. Darnell Weaver, 33, was seen on Tuesday at about 8 a.m. leaving his home in the vicinity of Port Richmond and Castleton avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Staten Island Ferry to run reduced service Wednesday evening
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide modified service every 20 minutes during the evening rush on Wednesday, Nov. 23. From St. George, the Staten Island Ferry would typically provide service every 15 minutes from 5:30 to 7...
NYPD: Stolen car careened into utility pole and fence on Staten Island; 2 in custody
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A stolen car careened into a utility pole and a metal fence in Charleston while the suspects allegedly were fleeing from police early on Monday morning, according to the NYPD. The incident began when officers tried to conduct a car stop on a gray, Honda...
Dog was missing, then taken, in Little Silver, NJ, cops believe
LITTLE SILVER — A dog that had gone missing in this Monmouth County borough was apparently taken by whomever located the animal. According to Little Silver police, the dog named Gemma went missing on Nov. 14 in the area of Silverwhite Road and White Road. According to a witness...
NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
NYPD identifies Staten Island man, 73, who died after being hit by a van making a left turn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a van while crossing a busy intersection in Mariners Harbor on Monday afternoon, according to police. Yingqui Liu of Castleton Corners suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he was struck at the intersection of Forest and South avenues around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops Care for Kids’ 3rd annual toy drive is underway on Staten Island; here’s how to donate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s 121st, 122nd and 123rd precincts are accepting donations as police officials come together to spread the holiday spirit among Staten Island’s most precious citizens — the children. The precincts are asking for public assistance in donating to the Cops Care...
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
News 12
NYPD: Gas station worker shot on the job; in critical condition
The NYPD says a shooting that took place at a Sunoco gas station along Boston Road has left a worker at the gas station in critical condition. Police say at 7 p.m., the gas station employee was shot in the head and rushed to Jacobi Hospital. They say he is expected to recover.
NBC New York
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police
A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
NEW VIDEO: Crutch-wielding man attacks boy, 12, on Brooklyn street
Police are searching for a man who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a crutch in Brooklyn unprovoked last week. The man ran up to the child at the corner of St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush around 7:40 a.m., according to authorities.
