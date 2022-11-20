STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a van while crossing a busy intersection in Mariners Harbor on Monday afternoon, according to police. Yingqui Liu of Castleton Corners suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he was struck at the intersection of Forest and South avenues around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

