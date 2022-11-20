ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

FDNY extinguishes brush fire in Lighthouse Hill

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY extinguished a brush fire deep in the woods bordering Latourette Park in Lighthouse Hill Sunday night. The department received a call for the fire at 6:24 p.m. and responded to the end of Meeker Street, a residential block that borders the wooded area at the edge of the park, according to an official from the FDNY’s press office.
NYPD: Man, 33, reported missing from Port Richmond

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing from Port Richmond. Darnell Weaver, 33, was seen on Tuesday at about 8 a.m. leaving his home in the vicinity of Port Richmond and Castleton avenues, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD: Man, 73, pronounced dead after he’s struck by vehicle in Mariners Harbor

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man was pronounced dead by police after he was struck by a vehicle in Mariners Harbor Monday afternoon. The man, whose identity was not immediately available, was crossing South Avenue at around 3 p.m. when a 2006 Ford Econoline made a left-hand turn onto South Avenue from Forest Avenue, striking him, according to a police spokesman.
NYPD identifies Staten Island man, 73, who died after being hit by a van making a left turn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 73-year-old man died after he was hit by a van while crossing a busy intersection in Mariners Harbor on Monday afternoon, according to police. Yingqui Liu of Castleton Corners suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he was struck at the intersection of Forest and South avenues around 3 p.m. on Monday, according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Teen Hit in Face With Belt During Fight on Queens Subway Station Platform: Police

A teenager involved in a dispute with two others was smacked in the face with a belt while on a subway platform in Queens, according to police. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the Metropolitan Avenue station in Middle Village, police said. The 18-year-old got into an argument with two other people, which then escalated into a fight.
