Caddo Parish, LA

KTBS

Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport shooting leaves one dead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night. The Shreveport Police Department says that 25-year-old Rodrick Robinson was shot to death outside the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
MOORINGSPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

New traffic signal to be activated

“Activation of the new signal is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, weather permitting,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Christina Trowler. “We advise motorists to use caution as they approach the intersection while the public adjusts to the change,” Trowler added. Portable message boards are in...
ATLANTA, TX
KSLA

Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences

HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
HAYNESVILLE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Have You Seen This MIssing Shreveport Teen?

It's the time of the year when families gather together to celebrate being thankful for the blessings we've been given, and to share precious time with family and loved ones. But some families in our area are spending this holiday wondering where their loved ones are. Detectives with the Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Missing Greenwood juvenile located

GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana. Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child. Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair...
GREENWOOD, LA
KTBS

Precautionary boil water notice for Fouke, Ark., surrounding areas

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residential areas of U.S. Highway 71, Edgehill Drive to Miller County road 26 to Fouke, including county roads 218, 219 and Lemley, Ark. The precautionary notice was issued due to a contractor digging a hole and...
FOUKE, AR

