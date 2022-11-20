Read full article on original website
KTBS
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mansfield Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was killed Tuesday evening while crossing Mansfield Road in Shreveport. According to police, a man was walking in the 8900 hundred block of Mansfield Road near Southside Drive around 7:40 when he walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian died at the scene. The...
KSLA
Pedestrian dies when hit by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died when he was struck by a vehicle on a Shreveport street. Caddo 911 dispatch records show the wreck in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road happened at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. Preliminary investigation shows the man was wearing dark-colored clothing and...
ktalnews.com
Semi fire causes major traffic jam on I-20E in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation issued an alert Tuesday afternoon when a crash caused I-20E to partially close. Just before 4:00 p.m., an 18-wheeler caught fire on I-20E near Industrial Dr. According to LaDoT the left lane is blocked while officers work the scene.
KTBS
Truck destroyed by fire overnight near downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Fire crews raced to the scene of a big rig fire north of downtown Shreveport early Wednesday. It happened just before 3 a.m. near Airport Drive and North Common. Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that an 18 wheeler next to a building caught...
ktalnews.com
Victim in Caddo Parish head-on collision identified
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A resident of Caddo Parish died as a result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner said 66-year-old Minnie White, a resident of the 8900 block of Blanchard-Furrh Road, was injured when her car...
KSLA
Caught on camera: Driver critically hurt when car slams into vehicles, garage
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A car slammed into the garage and vehicles in the driveway of a house in Bossier City, critically injuring its driver. It happened before 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 in the Madison Place neighborhood. And it all was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance camera....
KSLA
Man mortally wounded outside store; victim named by Caddo Parish coroner
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man died after having been shot Tuesday night (Nov. 22) in Shreveport. Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Earl and Cox streets. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper...
KTBS
5 new vehicles stolen from Union Pacific railyard part of a growing trend
SHREVEPORT, La. – Five new vehicles were stolen in the middle of the night from a railroad yard in west Shreveport. By late Monday afternoon one car had been recovered after OnStar located and disabled the vehicle. That 2023 grey Chevrolet Camaro was located by Caddo sheriff's deputies at...
KTBS
Man shot, killed in front of Shreveport convenience store identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in front of the In and Out convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. Police said Rodrick Robinson was shot in the upper body and died a short time later at Ochsner LSU Health. Another victim...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport shooting leaves one dead
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night. The Shreveport Police Department says that 25-year-old Rodrick Robinson was shot to death outside the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.
Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview. When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic. Officials said it took about 20...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
ktoy1047.com
New traffic signal to be activated
“Activation of the new signal is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 30, weather permitting,” said Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations Christina Trowler. “We advise motorists to use caution as they approach the intersection while the public adjusts to the change,” Trowler added. Portable message boards are in...
KSLA
Haynesville man accused of setting fire to former church, 2 vacant residences
HAYNESVILLE, La. (KSLA) — A Claiborne Parish man is accused of setting fire to two vacant residences and a former church within less than eight hours. Lorenzo D. Henderson, 28, of Haynesville, is charged with aggravated arson because two of the three fires threatened nearby dwellings that were occupied, said Ashley Arnaud, of the Louisiana state fire marshal’s office.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Historic church, other structures burned in Haynesville overnight
Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night and the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshall has made an arrest in connection with at least two of the fires.
Have You Seen This MIssing Shreveport Teen?
It's the time of the year when families gather together to celebrate being thankful for the blessings we've been given, and to share precious time with family and loved ones. But some families in our area are spending this holiday wondering where their loved ones are. Detectives with the Shreveport...
KTBS
Missing Greenwood juvenile located
GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana. Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child. Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair...
KSLA
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ended up getting shot, and another man was shot at while parked near apartments. On Nov. 20 at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was...
KTBS
Precautionary boil water notice for Fouke, Ark., surrounding areas
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residential areas of U.S. Highway 71, Edgehill Drive to Miller County road 26 to Fouke, including county roads 218, 219 and Lemley, Ark. The precautionary notice was issued due to a contractor digging a hole and...
