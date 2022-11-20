Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia ready to welcome more asylum seekers if Abbott wants to send moreVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Saints 2023 draft pick going to Eagles moves out of top-4 after Week 11 win
The 2023 NFL draft order projections have updated after Week 11, meaning the New Orleans Saints’ pick going to the Philadelphia Eagles has moved out of the top-4 selections. That’s a little bit of good news for New Orleans, but it still isn’t great: Tankathon projects that first-round draft choice in 2023 to end up at No. 10 overall.
What the Colts said after Week 11 loss to Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) pushed themselves further out of a potential playoff run after a late fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The defense was stout for the majority of the game, allowing just 314 total yards and...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
Raleigh News & Observer
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Raleigh News & Observer
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Ndamukong Suh chose Eagles over 1 other NFC team
Ndamukong Suh played for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday after signing a deal with them just days before, and the veteran defensive tackle chose Philly over at least one other NFC contender. After the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Suh told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that...
Raleigh News & Observer
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Raleigh News & Observer
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Raleigh News & Observer
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants will be missing four offensive linemen and both starting cornerbacks on Thursday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. But the next time the NFL postpones a game due to a rash of injuries having hit a team will be the first.
Raleigh News & Observer
Final Vikings-Patriots Injury Report: Duke Shelley to Start at CB, Dalvin Tomlinson Questionable
Cameron Dantzler is on injured reserve. Akayleb Evans will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion. Andrew Booth Jr. is out with knee soreness. That means the Vikings are down to their fourth-string outside cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson this week. The next man up against the Patriots? Duke Shelley, a 5'9", 26-year-old corner who played hero in overtime against the Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Tuesday that Shelley would start if Evans and Booth were both ruled out, and that's the case.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys ‘Pissed-Off Gut-Check’ Leads to Vikings Blowout, Says CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys got back in the winner's circle with a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at US Bank Stadium. The Cowboys needed a response after an embarrassing loss to the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. They got it. ... almost "perfectly.''. Dallas now moves to 7-3...
Raleigh News & Observer
Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves
With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?
The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jonathan Gannon on Aaron Rodgers: ‘He does things that other guys can’t do.’
PHILADELPHIA - No prompting needed. When Jonathan Gannon took to the podium Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles defensive coordinator already had the name holstered. "Big challenge coming in this week with Green Bay and A-Rod [Packers QB Aaron Rodgers], and we'll be excited to play on Sunday Night Football," Gannon said.
