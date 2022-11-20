Cameron Dantzler is on injured reserve. Akayleb Evans will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion. Andrew Booth Jr. is out with knee soreness. That means the Vikings are down to their fourth-string outside cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson this week. The next man up against the Patriots? Duke Shelley, a 5'9", 26-year-old corner who played hero in overtime against the Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Tuesday that Shelley would start if Evans and Booth were both ruled out, and that's the case.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 MINUTES AGO