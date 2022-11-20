Jimmy Garoppolo had one the best games of his career. He threw for four touchdowns and 228 yards, with a 69 percent completion rate. Not only did he avoid throwing an interception for the third game in a row, which he has never done before, but he didn't have any would-be interceptions dropped by the opposing defense for the second straight game. George Kittle had four catches for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Deebo Samuel had 94 combined yards and a long touchdown run. Brandon Aiyuk had just two catches, but both were for touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had 106 combined yards. Elijah Mitchell had 59 rushing yards on just 9 carries. The 49ers offensive line didn't allow a single sack. The 49ers defense shut the Cards out in the second half. It was a total annihilation, as the 49ers caged the Cards and threw away the key.

