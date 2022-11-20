Read full article on original website
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
4 instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to Philadelphia
The Indianapolis Colts lost another game, dropping their overall record to 4-6-1 on the season. This is also the first
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH
FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
2023 NFL Draft Scouting the Nation: Maryland has a 1st Round Cornerback
On this week’s edition of scouting the nation, we take a look at a first-round caliber cornerback, an SEC pass rusher and an under-the-radar quarterback with a lot of upside. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan
The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves
With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?
The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
Cam Akers Strong Showing Overshadowed By Rams Loss to Saints
It is clearly not the best of times for the 2022 Los Angeles Rams. The defending Super Bowl champions have dropped to 3-7 on the season after a 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was Los Angeles’ fourth-straight defeat, continuing their descent into last place in the NFC West … a division which by preseason consensus was expected to be theirs.
Jonathan Gannon on Aaron Rodgers: ‘He does things that other guys can’t do.’
PHILADELPHIA - No prompting needed. When Jonathan Gannon took to the podium Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex, the Eagles defensive coordinator already had the name holstered. "Big challenge coming in this week with Green Bay and A-Rod [Packers QB Aaron Rodgers], and we'll be excited to play on Sunday Night Football," Gannon said.
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Dallas Cowboys
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants will be missing four offensive linemen and both starting cornerbacks on Thursday when they visit the Dallas Cowboys. But the next time the NFL postpones a game due to a rash of injuries having hit a team will be the first.
Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
Final Vikings-Patriots Injury Report: Duke Shelley to Start at CB, Dalvin Tomlinson Questionable
Cameron Dantzler is on injured reserve. Akayleb Evans will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion. Andrew Booth Jr. is out with knee soreness. That means the Vikings are down to their fourth-string outside cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson this week. The next man up against the Patriots? Duke Shelley, a 5'9", 26-year-old corner who played hero in overtime against the Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Tuesday that Shelley would start if Evans and Booth were both ruled out, and that's the case.
Did the 49ers find Fool’s Gold in Mexico City?
Jimmy Garoppolo had one the best games of his career. He threw for four touchdowns and 228 yards, with a 69 percent completion rate. Not only did he avoid throwing an interception for the third game in a row, which he has never done before, but he didn't have any would-be interceptions dropped by the opposing defense for the second straight game. George Kittle had four catches for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. Deebo Samuel had 94 combined yards and a long touchdown run. Brandon Aiyuk had just two catches, but both were for touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey had 106 combined yards. Elijah Mitchell had 59 rushing yards on just 9 carries. The 49ers offensive line didn't allow a single sack. The 49ers defense shut the Cards out in the second half. It was a total annihilation, as the 49ers caged the Cards and threw away the key.
Lucas Patrick’s Season Ends Following Surgery
Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is done for the season as a result of a toe injury suffered against New England on Oct. 24. Patrick went on injured reserve after the game and would have been eligible to come back but coach Matt Eberlus on Wednesday announced Patrick had to have surgery and his return won't be possible as a result.
Inside Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence ‘Exceptional’ Season; Dallas vs. Giants Injury Update
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is quietly building a productive season. ... but you have to lose very closely to notice it. And why? In part because teammate Micah Parsons is building his own productive season ... loudly. The Cowboys boast a 7-3 record, and much of the defensive...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 11
The 49ers finally decided to show what their offense is capable of in Mexico City. Here are the five takeaways from the 38-10 demolition against the Arizona Cardinals. 1. Thanksgiving feast cooked by chef Garoppolo. The evening was chilly and rainy in Aztec Stadium, but the 49er offense was too...
Is It Over for the Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves staring at the worst question you can be asked about an NFL franchise, is this season over?. With a 3-7 record and no consistent spark, it's hard to find the light to bring a positive answer to the question. That being said, there's no need to sit around gloomy because the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't Super Bowl Champions.
