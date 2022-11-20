ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Capan III Earns Korn Ferry Tour Status

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Former FGCU men's golf standout Frankie Capan III has earned his Korn Ferry Tour card. Capan III finished tied for eighth at the Korn Ferry Q-School Tournament in Savannah, Georgia, to earn partial exemption status. With this finish, he is now guaranteed 12 starts and will receive exempt status through the first two re-orders of the tour next season.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Tishara Morehouse Named ASUN Player of the Week

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Averaging 16 points per game in the two FGCU women's basketball team's victories over the weekend, graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Western Nebraska CC) was named the ASUN Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. Morehouse's first conference honor of the 2022-23 season is her third selection in her third year representing the Green & Blue. For the 25th-ranked Eagles, it is the 63rd time an FGCU women's basketball student-athlete has earned the ASUN Player of the Week accolade.
FORT MYERS, FL
247Sports

BOOM!! Jason Duclona Commits to UCF!

ESTERO, FL- Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the UCF defensive coaching staff has landed another top tier athlete for the first Big XII recruiting class, as three star Estero High School athlete Jason Duclona announced his commitment to UCF today. Duclona had originally committed to Rutgers, with UCF offering him after his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He then decided to recommit following a gameday visit at UCF against Georgia Tech, then following up with visits to games against SMU, Cincinnati, and Navy. Despite being listed as an athlete Duclona has been recruited to play defensive back for the Knights, adding a lot of versatility to the defensive backfield with the ability to play cornerback, the Knight position, or safety similarly to current UCF defensive back Jarvis Ware.
ORLANDO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Kava Culture Estero opens at Miromar Outlets

Kava Culture Kava Bar opened its alcohol-free social lounge at Miromar Outlets in Estero. It serves all-natural botanical cocktails that deliver what the company calls “a unique booze-free buzz.” The bar, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, also serves sparkling teas on tap by its sister brand, Botanical Brewing Co. The company boasts a line of retail merchandise, including take-home tea kits, clothing and drinkwares.
ESTERO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Food truck park to spice up Old 41 in Bonita Springs

The project features eight food truck pads and a two-story bar. Design-build contractor: Randy Johns from Phoenix Associates of Florida, Naples. A new food truck park is coming to Bonita Springs by someone looking to turn Old 41 into a lively road again. When the city of Bonita Springs put...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
lawfareblog.com

Flynn Must Fly to Fulton

Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WINKNEWS.com

Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County

Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

12901 McGregor Blvd., #6, Fort Myers; 239-466-GOOD (4663) or www.cravemenu.com. Yes, it’s Thanksgiving and everyone is talking turkey. But you never can have too much turkey, right? CRaVE offers the Pilgrim, a sandwich with all of the flavors of Thanksgiving and Christmas combined year-round. Mashed potatoes are sauteed to a beautiful brown, like a patty, before being stacked with the turkey, stuffing and cranberry. There also are tasty Reubens, as well as meatloaf sandwiches, a Monte Cristo, a Mrs. Cristo (with fried egg), and filet mignon sandwich on garlic toast with a bourbon glaze.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more

1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
NAPLES, FL

