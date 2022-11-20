Read full article on original website
fgcuathletics.com
Career Night for Thompson Sends Eagles Past Drexel, Into Gulf Coast Showcase Title Game
ESTERO, Fla. – FGCU men's basketball coach Pat Chambers calls senior guard Isaiah Thompson (Zionsville, Ind./Zionsville HS/Purdue) "I.T." And in Tuesday night's 67-59 victory over Drexel, Thompson most definitely was "IT" for the Eagles. Thompson dropped a career-high 27 points on the Dragons, including 17 in the second half,...
fgcuathletics.com
Capan III Earns Korn Ferry Tour Status
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Former FGCU men's golf standout Frankie Capan III has earned his Korn Ferry Tour card. Capan III finished tied for eighth at the Korn Ferry Q-School Tournament in Savannah, Georgia, to earn partial exemption status. With this finish, he is now guaranteed 12 starts and will receive exempt status through the first two re-orders of the tour next season.
fgcuathletics.com
Men's and Women's Cross Country to Host 11th Annual Gobbler 5K Thanksgiving Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's and women's cross country teams are scheduled to host the 11th annual Gobbler 5K on Thanksgiving Day outside of Alico Arena. The 5K race begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 1 Mile Fun Run at 8:15 a.m. and the Tot Trot at 8:30 a.m.
fgcuathletics.com
Tishara Morehouse Named ASUN Player of the Week
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Averaging 16 points per game in the two FGCU women's basketball team's victories over the weekend, graduate guard Tishara Morehouse (Milwaukee, Wis./Western Nebraska CC) was named the ASUN Player of the Week as announced by the league office Monday. Morehouse's first conference honor of the 2022-23 season is her third selection in her third year representing the Green & Blue. For the 25th-ranked Eagles, it is the 63rd time an FGCU women's basketball student-athlete has earned the ASUN Player of the Week accolade.
247Sports
BOOM!! Jason Duclona Commits to UCF!
ESTERO, FL- Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the UCF defensive coaching staff has landed another top tier athlete for the first Big XII recruiting class, as three star Estero High School athlete Jason Duclona announced his commitment to UCF today. Duclona had originally committed to Rutgers, with UCF offering him after his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. He then decided to recommit following a gameday visit at UCF against Georgia Tech, then following up with visits to games against SMU, Cincinnati, and Navy. Despite being listed as an athlete Duclona has been recruited to play defensive back for the Knights, adding a lot of versatility to the defensive backfield with the ability to play cornerback, the Knight position, or safety similarly to current UCF defensive back Jarvis Ware.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Kava Culture Estero opens at Miromar Outlets
Kava Culture Kava Bar opened its alcohol-free social lounge at Miromar Outlets in Estero. It serves all-natural botanical cocktails that deliver what the company calls “a unique booze-free buzz.” The bar, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, also serves sparkling teas on tap by its sister brand, Botanical Brewing Co. The company boasts a line of retail merchandise, including take-home tea kits, clothing and drinkwares.
businessobserverfl.com
Food truck park to spice up Old 41 in Bonita Springs
The project features eight food truck pads and a two-story bar. Design-build contractor: Randy Johns from Phoenix Associates of Florida, Naples. A new food truck park is coming to Bonita Springs by someone looking to turn Old 41 into a lively road again. When the city of Bonita Springs put...
lawfareblog.com
Flynn Must Fly to Fulton
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Nov. 15, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. Following a quiet period during the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections, it’s been a particularly busy two weeks...
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Alzhemier's walk modified to double as Ian benefit
The ALZ Association's Walk to End Alzheimer's offered the public the chance to donate money to benefit all seniors affected by Hurricane Ian.
Florida's property insurance of last resort has nearly 1.3 milllion policies
Customers have poured into Citizens during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies and raised rates because of financial losses.
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
12901 McGregor Blvd., #6, Fort Myers; 239-466-GOOD (4663) or www.cravemenu.com. Yes, it’s Thanksgiving and everyone is talking turkey. But you never can have too much turkey, right? CRaVE offers the Pilgrim, a sandwich with all of the flavors of Thanksgiving and Christmas combined year-round. Mashed potatoes are sauteed to a beautiful brown, like a patty, before being stacked with the turkey, stuffing and cranberry. There also are tasty Reubens, as well as meatloaf sandwiches, a Monte Cristo, a Mrs. Cristo (with fried egg), and filet mignon sandwich on garlic toast with a bourbon glaze.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: First regional Publix with Pours cafe opening Dec. 1
Q: Is the Publix in Naples Town Centre open now? It doesn’t appear to be, but there was an article in the paper that said, “Pours are located inside the Naples Towne Centre at 3815 Tamiami Trail E., Naples,” making it sound like it is open. — Christie Domenick, Naples
Four more beach access points opening in Collier County
Collier County Parks and Recreation Division announces that four more beach access points will be opening on Wednesday, November 23.
floridapolitics.com
Perfect paradise: How the CIA helped fight developers eyeing Sanibel Island
Developers have had their eyes on the island for almost 200 years. Sanibel tried to kill me twice, once with riptides, the other with alligators. Despite this, or perhaps because of it, the island manages to occupy a place in my heart. Maybe it’s because when I was a kid...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian
Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
