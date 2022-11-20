ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Heinicke wins starting job after Commanders top Texans 23-10

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — After Taylor Heinicke led the Washington Commanders to yet another win, coach Ron Rivera made the announcement that had become inevitable: Heinicke is no longer the backup to Carson Wentz.

Heinicke threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 as a starter, Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown, and the Commanders rolled to a 23-10 win over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday.

Heinicke, thrust into the starting role when Wentz fractured a finger, had another solid performance to help the Commanders (6-5) build on Monday night’s victory over previously unbeaten Philadelphia. Washington has won five of six and is above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

“We are going to go with Taylor, and we’ll work Carson back in and see where Carson is in terms of when he’s ready to be the backup,” Rivera said. “Then, we’ll go from there.”

Asked why he made the decision, Rivera was succinct.

“Winning,” he said. “That’s the truth. That’s where we are.”

Heinicke was out of football two years ago before Washington signed him as its quarantine quarterback.

“Being a starting quarterback in the NFL, it’s every kid’s dream,” he said. “It means a lot to me. It’s very special to me. I just want to keep this thing rolling.”

Davis Mills threw two interceptions and Houston mustered a season-low 148 yards of offense as the Texans (1-8-1) lost their fifth straight and remained the NFL’s only one-win team.

“There’s not a whole lot that we’re doing well,” coach Lovie Smith said. “We’re building. We’re not quite there yet. We’re not a good football team right now.”

Washington led 20-0 at halftime behind Fuller’s pick-6, a TD run by Curtis Samuel and a historically bad first half by Houston’s offense.

The Texans were outgained 246-5 in the first half, their fewest net yards in a half franchise history. Their previous worst was 8 in the first half of a 40-0 loss to the Bills last season.

It was the fewest yards by a team in a half since the Raiders had minus-12 in a win over the Broncos in 2015. Mills had minus-1 yard passing in the first half as he was sacked three times before the break.

Smith became defensive when peppered with questions about whether he’s considered benching Mills and scoffed at the notion that he’d make a decision like that immediately after a game.

“You say it starts with quarterback,” he said. “But no, it starts up front. ... And today with that type of pressure, I don’t know how many quarterbacks could have had success.”

The Commanders scored only a field goal after halftime, but their dominant first half was plenty.

The crowd had so many Commanders fans that chants of “defense, defense” could be heard on a couple of possessions when Houston had the ball. About the only reactions from Texans fans were boos, except for the cheers that came when third baseman Alex Bregman of the World Series champion Houston Astros was shown on the big screens in the first half.

Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen had two sacks apiece and combined for six quarterback hits to lead a Washington defense that hurried and harassed Mills all day.

“To see your DBs come out strong like that, you know it’s going to be a good game,” Allen said. “Especially with a younger quarterback, for him to throw a pick-6 on the second or third play of the game, we know it would affect him a little bit. Probably hold a little bit longer than he was naturally going to.”

Houston rookie Dameon Pierce, who entered the game ranked fifth in the NFL with 772 yards rushing, had 10 carries for a season-low 8 yards.

The Commanders took an early lead when Fuller stepped in front of a pass intended for Brandin Cooks, grabbed the ball and returned it 37 yards to the end zone on Houston’s second offensive play.

Washington made it 14-0 when Samuel scored on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter.

The Texans finally found some offense on their first drive of the third quarter when Cooks grabbed a 41-yard reception. Mills scrambled for 4 yards on fourth-and-3 from the 15 to keep that drive going.

Rookie John Ridgeway got an unnecessary roughness penalty for upending Pierce and throwing him to the ground on the next play to give Houston a first down at the 5. But the Texans settled for a field goal to make it 20-3 after Mills was sacked on third down.

Mills’ second interception came in the fourth quarter when Benjamin St-Juste made a diving catch on a long throw to give Washington the ball on its 3.

Mills scrambled for a 4-yard touchdown with about three minutes left.

INJURIES

Commanders: There was a chance early in the week that DE Chase Young, who has missed more than a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee, could return. But he remained out Sunday. ... St-Juste left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

Texans: CB Derek Stingley, the third overall pick in this year’s draft, missed the game with a hamstring injury.

PAYING TRIBUTE

Rivera and TE Logan Thomas wore Virginia T-shirts before the game to pay tribute to three of the school’s football players who were shot dead last weekend as they returned from a field trip. Rivera wore his T-shirt on the field during pre-game warmups and Thomas donned his as he arrived at the stadium to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

“They’re our neighbors and a part of our community,” Rivera said. “We’re very sad for them. We just wanted to at least give them a shoutout to let them know that we are thinking about them and they’re in our thoughts and prayers.”

Commanders: Host Atlanta next Sunday.

Texans: Visit Miami next Sunday.

The Associated Press

South Carolina beats Clemson for 2nd straight top-10 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Some teams would have been content with a season-defining win over top-10 foe Tennessee. Not South Carolina and certainly not Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler. South Carolina followed up its 63-38 stunner over the Vols last week with a 31-30 victory over No. 7 Clemson on Saturday, ending the title chances of a College Football Playoff contender for a second straight week. “We wanted more. We knew this was the biggest game of the season for us,” said Rattler, who passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns. “These last two games will change the narrative for program history.” Saturday’s game certainly turned a one-sided rivalry on its ear. South Carolina has played in the shadow of two-time national champion Clemson the past nine years, losing the past seven against the Tigers (10-2, 8-0 ACC, No. 8 CFP), who had been on a 40-game winning streak at home.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday night after finishing his 12th season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9. Shaw, 50, led Stanford to five double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He finished with more wins than any coach in program history with a 96-54 record, and was considered one of the most respected coaches in the country. Shaw arrived unusually late to his postgame news conference and said his decision only came in the last few days. “A week ago, 10 days ago, I was gung-ho to be the person to lead us there, and over the last few days I realized it was time,” Shaw said. “It was time for me to step aside, time for the next group to come in, and hopefully whoever they hire next wins more games than I do. That would be awesome.”
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Replay reversal on TD catch proves costly in Patriots loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Henry was ruled on the field to have secured a tough catch at the goal line for what would have been a third-quarter touchdown to give the New England Patriots the lead late in the third quarter at Minnesota. After a lengthy replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass. The Patriots had to settle for a field goal — and didn’t score again in the 33-26 loss to the Vikings. “They called what they called,” Henry said. “I believe I caught it, but they made a call. Just got to live with it.” The officials, with referee Alex Kemp leading the group, conferred with the NFL during the review. The determination was that the ball touched the ground and Henry lost control.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Achane runs for 215 yards, Texas A&M stuns No. 6 LSU 38-23

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Riding a five-game winning streak and assured of playing in next week’s Southeastern Conference title game, No. 6 LSU just had to take care of underperforming Texas A&M to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Instead, Devon Achane had a career-best 215 yards rushing with two touchdowns, and Texas A&M stunned LSU 38-23, all but certainly knocking the Tigers out of contention for the CFP. “They have done some incredible things and I don’t want this loss to at all take away from what they’ve accomplished this year,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “This was not a step back. This was a bump in the road and they’re going to learn from it.” Conner Weigman threw two TD passes for the Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) and Demani Richardson returned a fumble for a score. The game was tied at 17-all in the third quarter before A&M scored 21 straight points.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Associated Press

Texas Tech rallies for wild 51-48 OT victory over Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff made a 35-yard field goal in overtime after a tying kick in the final seconds of regulation, and Texas Tech erased an 18-point deficit in a 51-48 win over Oklahoma on Saturday night. Dillon Gabriel threw for 449 yards and six touchdowns, but the OU quarterback was sidelined briefly in OT after a hard hit from safety Reggie Pearson Jr. on a catch on a throwback play. The Sooners appeared out of sync on offense and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal try from Zach Schmit after Gabriel was sacked. The kick was wide right. After Wolff’s winner, Texas Tech fans stormed the field just as they did after an OT victory over Texas in September.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods to return to PNC Championship with son, Charlie

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie are returning to the PNC Championship with hopes of doing one better than last year. The 20-team field is for winners of majors or The Players Championship and a child or parent. This will be the third time Woods plays. A year ago, he and Charlie finished one shot behind John Daly and his son. The 36-hole event, televised by NBC, is Dec. 17-18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando. “We have been looking forward to this week all year,” Woods said. “This is such a special opportunity as a dad to get to compete with my son against so many golfing greats and their family members. It is going to be a very special week and I know that Charlie and I will have a blast.”
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

Vols' response to NCAA: Pruitt, staff 'deceived' monitors

Tennessee is defending itself against the NCAA’s Level I charge of failing to monitor the football program, saying former coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others fired “repeatedly deceived” administrators and compliance staff overseeing the program. “The University respectfully submits that it is unrealistic to expect an institution to prevent, or immediately detect, the intentional and concealed misconduct that occurred in this case,” Tennessee wrote in the 108-page response dated Monday and obtained first by Knox News on Thursday. Tennessee started an internal investigation following a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, and found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021, negating Pruitt’s $12.6 million buyout after he went 16-19 in three seasons. NCAA investigators opened a case in December 2020 and became more involved within the two weeks before Pruitt was fired.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After Caleb Williams perfectly faked a handoff and sprinted up the middle for the first of his three rushing touchdowns against Notre Dame, he went to the Southern California sideline and extended a stiff-arm with his body coiled in a familiar way. Williams’ teammates had been demanding a Heisman Trophy pose from him, and USC’s spectacular quarterback is nothing if not a team player. “They kept saying it, so I just ended up doing it in the moment,” Williams said with a smile and a shrug. Williams and the Trojans had plenty to celebrate after a skid-snapping rivalry victory over the Fighting Irish kept them in play for even bigger honors — and made Williams the probable frontrunner to collect the real trophy next month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

FAU fires Willie Taggart after 3 seasons, 15-18 record

Florida Atlantic fired Willie Taggart on Saturday, only hours after the end of a third consecutive five-win season and no bowl bid for the second time in that span. Taggart was 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls — 5-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 5-7 in each of the last two seasons. His finale was Saturday, a 32-31 overtime loss at home to his alma mater Western Kentucky. FAU is heading to the American Athletic Conference next season. “This evening, we made a change in leadership with the Florida Atlantic University football program,” FAU athletic director Brian White said in a release distributed by the school. “It was a difficult decision, as we have tremendous respect for Willie Taggart. He has represented FAU with class and character. However, the lack of on-field success needed to be addressed as we look toward the future.”
BOCA RATON, FL
The Associated Press

Coleman leads Hawaii to 72-65 victory over Texas State

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 21 points and Hawaii held off Texas State 72-65 in the North Shore Classic on Saturday night. Coleman sank 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and made 7 of 9 foul shots for the Rainbow Warriors (5-1). Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Harry Rouhliadeff had 11 points off the bench and Jovon McClanahan scored 10.
SAN MARCOS, TX
The Associated Press

No. 9 Tennessee routs Vanderbilt 56-0 in rain for 10th win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) â€” Josh Heupel walked into a mess at Tennessee with players running for the transfer portal after the university fired the previous coach and nine others in January 2021. Now Heupel and his Vols can point to a very quick turnaround with the promise of much more to come. Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy Saturday night. The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference ) rebounded from losing two of their last three games to clinch their first 10-win regular season since 2003 in Heupelâ€™s second season, and first overall since 2007. The losses dropped the Vols from first in the inaugural College Football Playoff ranking to 10th.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

Montana stuns Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Flowers scored on a kickoff return, Junior Bergen scored on a punt return and Montana scored 31 straight points over an 11-minute span to stun Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night. Robby Hauck finished with 15 tackles for Montana , becoming the career leader in the Big Sky Conference with 474. Hauck passed Eastern Washington’s Ronny Hamlin by one with at least one more game to play. Montana, ranked 17th in the coaches poll and making a record 26th appearance in the playoffs, will travel to play third-ranked North Dakota State on Dec. 3. Geno Hess scored on a 3-yard run to give 12th-ranked Southeast Missouri State (9-3) a 24-3 lead with 8:41 remaining in the third quarter.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
The Associated Press

Pitt rolls past Miami 42-16, Hurricanes finish at 5-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Pitt, it’s bowl season. For Miami, it’s next season. Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. “It’s still not a perfect game, but it’s a glimpse of it, what I can do,” said Wayne, who had career-highs of 11 catches, 199 yards and the three scores. Miami (5-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) matched its worst season in the last 45 years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State coach Chris Klieman didn’t want to back into the Big 12 title game by having Texas lose to Baylor. He wanted his Wildcats to earn their spot in Arlington. So after the Longhorns took care of business a day earlier, the No. 15 Wildcats stepped onto the field Saturday night and demolished their biggest rival. Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and Kansas State routed Kansas 47-27 to earn a shot at payback against TCU next weekend. “The guys needed to earn this,” Klieman said after drying out from three-plus hours spent in the rain. “We’re smart enough to realize there was a lot of prssure on us as a coaching staff, us as players, to finish this deal, and we had one more chapter in the regular season and they finished it he right way and earned the opportunity.”
MANHATTAN, KS
The Associated Press

Green, Sengun, Smith lead Rockets past Thunder, 118-105

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 28 points and a career-high nine assists, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, a career-best 18 rebounds and seven assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-105 on Saturday night. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. had his third double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won back-to-back games for the first time since beating Portland last March 25-26. “I think we’re just tired of losing in general. We’re coming together and buying in on the defensive side,” Green said. “I think that’s what’s been helping us out.” Smith is the 12th player 19 years old or younger to have at least three double-doubles within his first 18 games. Smith recorded his 100th career defensive rebound in the first quarter as well.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

