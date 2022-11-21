ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rte0A_0jHw1UPP00

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety.

Authorities at a news conference on campus said they have no suspect or weapon in the Nov. 13 killings that shook Moscow, a town of 25,000 residents in the Idaho Panhandle. Students and residents have expressed concern about a lack of details from police, who initially said there was no danger to the public but a few days later walked that back by acknowledging they couldn’t say there was no threat.

“We know that people want answers — we want answers, too,” Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills said. “Please be patient as we work through this investigation. We owe this to these young kids. To these young adults. We owe it to them. And we’re absolutely dedicated to make sure that that happens.”

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said authorities have received nearly 650 tips and conducted 90 interviews. Police have also requested businesses and residences in specific parts of the city to share with them footage recorded between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the day of the killings.

“It’s a complex and terrible crime,” Fry said, “and it will take some time to resolve.”

University President Scott Green said instructors have been told to prepare for a possible hybrid teaching system that includes in-person and remote learning for students not comfortable returning to the campus after the fall recess, which includes Thanksgiving, ends after this week.

“While we certainly hope there’s a swift closure with the arrest of whoever is responsible for this crime, we must also be prepared for all the possibilities, including a lengthy investigation,” Green said.

All four victims were members of fraternities and sororities: seniors Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; junior Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington. The women were roommates, and Chapin was dating Kernodle.

Authorities on Sunday said they were each stabbed multiple times, and that some had defensive wounds.

Police said Chapin and Kernodle were at Sigma Chi house on the University of Idaho camps and returned home around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police said Mogen and Goncalves were at a bar called The Corner Club in downtown Moscow, left the bar and stopped at a food truck, and then also returned home at about 1:45 a.m.

Mogen and Goncalves also made multiple calls to a male who police haven’t identified. Fry on Sunday said police believe those calls have no connection with the killings.

Another person wearing a hooded sweatshirt and seen in a video at the food truck near Mogen and Goncalves shortly before they returned home is also not involved in the crime, police said. Additionally, police said, a private driver who gave Mogen and Goncalves a ride home was not involved in the crime.

Police said two other roommates who were in the house on the night of the killings had returned home at about 1 a.m. and slept through the attack, waking later that day. Police said one of their phones was used to call 911 from inside the residence at 11:58 a.m. Police on Sunday declined to say who made the 911 call, but did say additional visitors had come to the house that morning.

Police have said the two roommates were not involved in the killings.

Police said the victims were found on the second and third floors of the six-bedroom home, but declined on Sunday to say specifically on which floor the individual victims were found.

Police have said evidence leads them to believe the students were targeted, though they haven’t given details and declined to do so again on Sunday. Investigators say nothing appears to have been stolen from the victims or the home. Police have said there was no sign of forced entry, and first responders found a door open when they arrived.

Police on Sunday also asked the public to avoid rumors about the killings and get their information only from official sources. Police have previously said online reports of the victims being tied and gagged are not accurate.

Police previously seized the contents of three dumpsters to locate possible evidence. But on Sunday, Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said “nothing of note was discovered.”

Detectives have also asked local businesses if they recently sold a fixed-blade knife.

Dozens of additional law enforcement officers have arrived in Moscow to help with the investigation or with patrols, officials said.

The Moscow Police Department said four detectives, five support staff and 24 patrol officers are working on the case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has 22 investigators helping in Moscow, and 20 more agents assisting from outside the area.

The Idaho State Police has supplied 20 investigators, 15 troopers for patrols, and its mobile crime scene team.

Comments / 4

Marlene
6d ago

Moscow, Idaho is a pretty small community and considered safe compared to most. There may not be many videos. So sorry for the families and friends. Whoever did this is evil

Reply
2
molly jensen-roe
6d ago

they should find this killer before he strikes again...check the girls Facebook accounts maybe it was someone that the girls knew or find out who lived there previously and knew there way around the house or maybe apartment 🤔 I feel for the families of these young kids

Reply
2
true2usa
6d ago

There has to be cameras somewhere. How about satelite photos of vehicles on the street. Killer(s) had to be blood stained, he had to have a car to get away.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed in car crash on Trent just east of Pines

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle car crash on Trent Avenue Saturday afternoon. There were five total people involved in the crash. Four people were in a silver truck and one person was in a white SUV. The cause of the crash is under investigation EB Trent will be closed as crews investigate the area....
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Cops Address Rumor That Slain University Student Had a Stalker

Cops in Idaho said Wednesday that there is no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating that slain university student Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had a stalker in her final months alive. Moscow PD Captain Roger Lanier said detectives have parsed through “hundreds of pieces of information” about the stalker theory but no person of interest has been identified. The captain said detectives are continuing to investigate the rumor, however, acknowledging they’d received tips from people close to Goncalves who said she’d spoke of a potential stalker. Lanier conceded in a Wednesday press conference that new details in the investigation are sparse. He begged the community to continue calling in tips that may help the stalling investigation, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since Goncalves and three of her roommates were found stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
MOSCOW, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Trucks Crash Head-on, Saint Maries Man Killed

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old Saint Maries man was killed in an early morning head-on crash involving two semi-trucks Monday east of Lewiston. According to Idaho State Police, the young driver was operating a 2006 Kenworth logging truck west on U.S. Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on with a 2016 Freightliner. The 26-year-old died at the scene while the driver of the Freightliner and his passenger were taken to the hospital. The crash blocked the highway.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
koze.com

1,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized; Two Lewiston Residents Arrested

LEWISTON, ID – Two Lewiston residents were arrested over the weekend following an investigation by the Quad Cities Drug Task Force that resulted in the discovery of about 1,000 fentanyl pills. Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers says detectives had recently obtained information regarding two individuals believed to be regularly trafficking fentanyl pills into the Lewis-Clark Valley.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Something’s a little off:’ Downtown Moscow restaurant reopens as Idaho State Police continue investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Mad Greek, a downtown Moscow restaurant, reopened its doors for the first time this week. The restaurant had been closed since Monday due to the University of Idaho murder. Two of the victims, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, were servers at the restaurant. “Although this is an emotional time right now, some employees need to...
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy