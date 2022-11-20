ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Cross helps UMass turn back Charlotte 60-54

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Matt Cross scored 12 points to help Massachusetts defeat Charlotte 60-54 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday.

Cross was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Minutemen (4-1). T.J. Weeks added 11 points and nine rebounds. RJ Luis scored nine with six boards.

Aly Khalifa led the 49ers (4-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Igor Milicic Jr. added 11 points, while Brice Williams scored nine.

Cross put up 10 points in the first half for UMass, which led 38-28 at halftime.

UMass plays Tuesday against South Florida on the road, and Charlotte visits Detroit Mercy on Wednesday.

