Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
Energy & Environment — A closer look at the ‘loss and damage’ fund

COP27’s highly touted “loss and damage” fund still has major uncertainties — including where its money will come from. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is easing some restrictions on ESG investing and Europe is proposing a price cap on natural gas.   This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on…
Renewable energy to overtake coal in US for first ever time this year

Renewable energy sources like solar and wind will generate more power than coal or nuclear in the United States for the first time this year.Figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that more than a fifth of all electricity will come from hydropower, solar and wind.“We expect renewable sources to provide 22 per cent of US electricity generation in 2022 and 24 per cent in 2023 as generation from natural gas declines from 38 per cent in 2022 to 36 per cent in 2023,” the report stated.“The increase in renewables generation comes mostly from solar and wind capacity...
Solar farm and battery storage proposals at Chickerell unveiled

A planned solar farm and battery storage facility would be a "monstrosity", campaigners have said. Developer Statera Energy has unveiled plans for generating renewable energy on 1,400 acres (570 hectares) of farmland near Weymouth in Dorset. Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) said roof-top solar panels and off-shore wind farms...
Enel Introduces Clean Energy Retail Business in Deregulated States

Enel North America, an Enel Group subsidiary, has launched its retail energy business in select deregulated U.S. states, starting with Texas. The move enables commercial and industrial (C&I) organizations to purchase competitively priced renewable energy directly from Enel’s generation assets, allowing them to advance their net-zero and sustainability goals without having to make the long-term financial commitment of signing a power purchase agreement (PPA).
US Can Reach 100% Clean Power by 2035, DOE Finds, but Tough Reliability and Land Use Questions Lie Ahead

By Herman K. Trabish (Utility Dive) New aggressive planning is needed to identify the long-duration storage technologies and find the land to grow enough resources to reach Biden net zero emissions goals, a DOE national lab reports. — Four major viable paths to a net zero emissions “clean electricity” power system by 2035 “in which benefits exceed costs” are detailed in an August study by the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL.
America must future-proof its energy sector with nuclear power

All eyes have been on Ukraine and its awe-inspiring example of strength against Russia’s heinous aggression this year. The conflict has evolved into a moment of reckoning for the United States and its global partners on a number of fronts: humanitarian aid, military support, the NATO alliance, and even the future of democracy itself.
Tesla Confirms Plans to Build Lithium Refinery in Texas

Tesla Inc. has confirmed that the company plans to build a lithium refinery along the Texas Gulf Coast. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the move during a third-quarter earnings call following a question from an analyst about the company’s progress in developing its new 4680 battery cell technology. “Yes....
