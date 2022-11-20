Read full article on original website
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
United States at risk of tight electric supplies this winter -NERC
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A large portion of North America is at risk of insufficient electricity supplies during peak winter conditions, the organization responsible for the reliability of the U.S. power grids said on Thursday.
Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future
Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
Energy & Environment — A closer look at the ‘loss and damage’ fund
COP27’s highly touted “loss and damage” fund still has major uncertainties — including where its money will come from. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is easing some restrictions on ESG investing and Europe is proposing a price cap on natural gas. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on…
CBS calls out 'inconvenient truth' behind Biden's 'clean energy' electric vehicle push
A CBS report highlighted a Minnesota town upset about local mining for nickel, a metal used in electric vehicle batteries, funded by the Biden administration.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Biden admin distributing $4.5 billion to help with home heating costs: Here’s how to apply for assistance
The Biden administration said Wednesday that roughly $4.5 billion has been allocated for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) this winter. The program helps low-income families pay their energy or utility bills. In some cases it helps cover the cost of weatherization or repairs. (WPRI/NEXSTAR) — Billions of...
Biden gives PG&E $1 billion to keep the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open
The grant raises the odds that the plant will operate past 2025 to help handle power shortages despite opposition from anti-nuclear and environmental groups.
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed in Mississippi and rest of country over the past year
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed over the past year. Electricity costs across the U.S. are making their biggest jumps since the last major economic downturn. Despite pushing to build more renewable energy sources over the last decade, fossil fuels still buoy most of our electricity...
It’s time to switch off generators and turn on resilient, safe renewables
The destructive storms of the recent past are hard to forget:. 2017: Harvey, Irma, and Maria. 2022: Fiona, Ian, Nicole — and possibly more to come. Hurricanes are here — and sadly, more are on the way. From New York to Texas to Florida to Puerto Rico, over 60 million Americans live in places susceptible to these strengthening storms.
Renewable energy to overtake coal in US for first ever time this year
Renewable energy sources like solar and wind will generate more power than coal or nuclear in the United States for the first time this year.Figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that more than a fifth of all electricity will come from hydropower, solar and wind.“We expect renewable sources to provide 22 per cent of US electricity generation in 2022 and 24 per cent in 2023 as generation from natural gas declines from 38 per cent in 2022 to 36 per cent in 2023,” the report stated.“The increase in renewables generation comes mostly from solar and wind capacity...
First off-grid solar-powered EV charger deployed in Puerto Rico in wake of rising natural disasters
Puerto Rico is getting its first off-grid, 100% solar-powered EV chargers as the rising number of natural disasters pose a threat to the territory’s vulnerable grid. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is funding the EV ARC infrastructure from Beam Global. Grid outages have increased by 64% over...
Solar farm and battery storage proposals at Chickerell unveiled
A planned solar farm and battery storage facility would be a "monstrosity", campaigners have said. Developer Statera Energy has unveiled plans for generating renewable energy on 1,400 acres (570 hectares) of farmland near Weymouth in Dorset. Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) said roof-top solar panels and off-shore wind farms...
Enel Introduces Clean Energy Retail Business in Deregulated States
Enel North America, an Enel Group subsidiary, has launched its retail energy business in select deregulated U.S. states, starting with Texas. The move enables commercial and industrial (C&I) organizations to purchase competitively priced renewable energy directly from Enel’s generation assets, allowing them to advance their net-zero and sustainability goals without having to make the long-term financial commitment of signing a power purchase agreement (PPA).
US Can Reach 100% Clean Power by 2035, DOE Finds, but Tough Reliability and Land Use Questions Lie Ahead
By Herman K. Trabish (Utility Dive) New aggressive planning is needed to identify the long-duration storage technologies and find the land to grow enough resources to reach Biden net zero emissions goals, a DOE national lab reports. — Four major viable paths to a net zero emissions “clean electricity” power system by 2035 “in which benefits exceed costs” are detailed in an August study by the Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory, or NREL.
America must future-proof its energy sector with nuclear power
All eyes have been on Ukraine and its awe-inspiring example of strength against Russia’s heinous aggression this year. The conflict has evolved into a moment of reckoning for the United States and its global partners on a number of fronts: humanitarian aid, military support, the NATO alliance, and even the future of democracy itself.
Tesla Confirms Plans to Build Lithium Refinery in Texas
Tesla Inc. has confirmed that the company plans to build a lithium refinery along the Texas Gulf Coast. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the move during a third-quarter earnings call following a question from an analyst about the company’s progress in developing its new 4680 battery cell technology. “Yes....
