Renewable energy sources like solar and wind will generate more power than coal or nuclear in the United States for the first time this year.Figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast that more than a fifth of all electricity will come from hydropower, solar and wind.“We expect renewable sources to provide 22 per cent of US electricity generation in 2022 and 24 per cent in 2023 as generation from natural gas declines from 38 per cent in 2022 to 36 per cent in 2023,” the report stated.“The increase in renewables generation comes mostly from solar and wind capacity...

4 HOURS AGO