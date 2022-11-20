ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss

ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?

The New York Jets can say what they want about benching quarterback Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh can say that Wilson's career isn't over in New York. And Saleh can point to Geno Smith's resurgence as an example of the twists and turns that a career can take. But I'm...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Northern Colorado parts ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Northern Colorado announced that head coach Ed McCaffrey won't return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search begins immediately, the school said Monday. "This is never an easy decision,” director of athletics Darren Dunn said in a statement. “We appreciate...
GREELEY, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: Why Buffalo Bills will cover, other best bets

Because it's Thanksgiving, we're all going to be eating a lot of turkey this week. Wouldn't it be nice to have a side of extra cash to go with the main course?. That's why I'm giving you all my best bets for NFL Week 12 — wagers that I hope will earn us a few bucks as we kick off this holiday season.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field

BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Cris Collinsworth catches himself after making ‘Stone Age’ reference

Cris Collinsworth is 63 years old, but the NBC analyst is trying not to date himself. Collinsworth was serving as the analyst alongside Mike Tirico for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The two were discussing Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and mentioned how the former Rutgers star played quarterback throughout high school.

