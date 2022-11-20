Read full article on original website
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Dak Prescott and Cowboys reveal Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings as top NFL frauds
One week after blowing it in Green Bay, the Cowboys hammer the “best” team in the NFC. [Opinion]
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce show Chiefs are AFC West kings in win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers knew where the ball was headed Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. But they still couldn't stop Travis Kelce. In a 30-27, come-from-behind victory over the host Chargers, the talented Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished with six receptions for 115 yards and three scores on eight targets, including the game-winner — a 17-yard reception on a drag rub route as Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. chased helplessly from behind with 31 seconds left to play.
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
FOX Sports
Commanders' 2023 QB decision; why the Cowboys' offense is humming: NFC East takeaways
Ron Rivera had a simple explanation for his decision to stick with Taylor Heinicke as the Washington Commanders quarterback for the rest of the season: "Winning." Ideally, that's the only thing that should ever matter when decisions are made in the NFL. But the NFL is not an ideal world,...
FOX Sports
NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys
A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
FOX Sports
Has Patrick Mahomes unseated Tom Brady as NFL's most clutch QB?
The Los Angeles Chargers relearned a lesson Sunday that's been taught to them a couple of times already: Don't give Patrick Mahomes the ball back in a close game with too much time left. Mahomes led the Chiefs on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just 75 seconds to go...
FOX Sports
What's next for Zach Wilson and the Jets?
The New York Jets can say what they want about benching quarterback Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh can say that Wilson's career isn't over in New York. And Saleh can point to Geno Smith's resurgence as an example of the twists and turns that a career can take. But I'm...
FOX Sports
Dansby Swanson was a homegrown star for the Braves. He may get paid elsewhere
In 2015, Dansby Swanson introduced himself to the big leagues as a No. 1 overall draft pick with high marks in his glove work and ability to hit line drives. As it turned out, it would take Swanson seven years to record a breakout All-Star season and blossom into one of the best shortstops in the game.
FOX Sports
Northern Colorado parts ways with head coach Ed McCaffrey
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Northern Colorado announced that head coach Ed McCaffrey won't return after two seasons that saw the Bears go 6-16. A national search begins immediately, the school said Monday. "This is never an easy decision,” director of athletics Darren Dunn said in a statement. “We appreciate...
FOX Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo’s ascension; Geno Smith earns a pay day: NFC West stock watch
At 6-4, the San Francisco 49ers have the look of a Super Bowl contender. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been one of the main reasons for San Francisco's recent success. During the team's three-game winning streak, Garoppolo has completed 60 of 82 passes (73 percent) for 703 yards, with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6: Terry's $100,000 NFL Sunday jackpot at stake in Week 12
Food, family and football. Thanksgiving is here, so of course, those are the unofficial themes for Week 12 of the NFL. Add to that list shopping, hardcore napping and counting down the days til the new year. Are we getting ahead of ourselves?. Okay, fine. Back to the football. There...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 12: Why Buffalo Bills will cover, other best bets
Because it's Thanksgiving, we're all going to be eating a lot of turkey this week. Wouldn't it be nice to have a side of extra cash to go with the main course?. That's why I'm giving you all my best bets for NFL Week 12 — wagers that I hope will earn us a few bucks as we kick off this holiday season.
FOX Sports
Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O'Connell
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The first regular-season game Kevin O'Connell participated in during his fleeting NFL playing career came in late-game relief for New England in a rare lopsided loss. The Patriots had a bye the following week, and sure enough coach Bill Belichick had them ready for a bounce-back...
FOX Sports
Bills face Lions, aiming for 2nd straight win at Ford Field
BUFFALO (7-3) at DETROIT (4-6) Thursday 12:30 p.m. EST, CBS. SERIES RECORD: Bills lead 6-4-1. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Lions 14-13 on Dec. 16, 2018 at Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Browns 31-23; Lions beat Giants 31-18 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (2), RUSH (9), PASS (3), SCORING (2).
Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence leaving rest of 2021 QB class in the dust
The 2021 NFL Draft was defined by a historic and unprecedented wave of investment at the quarterback position. After the top three picks were all passers for the second time ever (joining only the 1999 class), a record-breaking eight quarterbacks were taken in the top 70 picks. More than a...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 13: 3 reasons to bet on Ohio State to beat Michigan
It's rivalry week in college football, and no game looms larger in both history and present-day importance than No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State. The two will face off in the 118th edition of "The Game" at noon ET Saturday on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Both...
Cris Collinsworth catches himself after making ‘Stone Age’ reference
Cris Collinsworth is 63 years old, but the NBC analyst is trying not to date himself. Collinsworth was serving as the analyst alongside Mike Tirico for “Sunday Night Football” in Week 11 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The two were discussing Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco and mentioned how the former Rutgers star played quarterback throughout high school.
