WESTERN KENTUCKY 71, TULANE 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Frampton 4-7, Akot 3-5, Diagne 2-5, Hamilton 0-1, Marshall 0-1, McKnight 0-1, Rawls 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Sharp 3, Hamilton 2). Turnovers: 16 (Hamilton 4, McKnight 3, Diagne 2, Frampton 2, Rawls 2, Akot, Marshall,...
WINTHROP 101, EASTERN MICHIGAN 87
Percentages: FG .425, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Bates 4-9, Farrakhan 4-9, Acuff 1-7, Jihad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Bates). Turnovers: 14 (Bates 3, Geeter 3, Farrakhan 2, Randle 2, Acuff, Golson, Jihad, Lovejoy). Steals: 10 (Geeter 3, Acuff, Bates, Farrakhan, Golson, Jihad,...
Sam Houston St. 80, South Dakota 49
SOUTH DAKOTA (3-3) Kamateros 1-5 2-2 5, Archambault 3-7 2-2 9, Hayes 2-2 0-0 4, Perrott-Hunt 0-11 0-0 0, Plitzuweit 1-2 0-0 2, Bruns 5-9 0-1 12, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0, Burchill 2-3 0-0 5, Carcoana 1-2 2-2 4, Brostrom 0-1 2-2 2, Kutcher 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 17-49 8-9 49.
NO. 3 KANSAS 80, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .414, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Dick 6-12, McCullar 2-3, Harris 1-1, Wilson 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Harris 3, Adams 2, McCullar 2, Pettiford 2, Wilson 2, Yesufu). Steals: 7 (Harris 3, McCullar 2, Wilson 2). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
CLEVELAND STATE 77, CHICAGO STATE 63
Percentages: FG .472, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Weaver 3-5, Corbett 2-3, Cardet 1-1, Davis 1-1, Arneaud 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-1, B.Johnson 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Johnson, Cardet, Corbett, Davis). Turnovers: 16 (Cardet 4, Davis 4, Jean-Charles 3, Corbett 2, Meran 2, Weaver). Steals:...
Boston College 52, Holy Cross 42
HOLY CROSS (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.189, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Power-Cassidy 2-8, Flanagan 1-3, Donnelly 1-4, Cross 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Power-Cassidy 2, Flanagan 1) Turnovers: 20 (Cross 4, Flanagan 4, Berger 3, Power-Cassidy 3, Donnelly 3, Allen 2, Wright 1)
Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Brayon Freeman led Rhode Island over Illinois State on Wednesday with 21 points in a 57-44 victory. Freeman also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (2-4). Ishmael Leggett scored 18 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 11 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds. Josaphat Bilau finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.
WOFFORD 70, NORTH GREENVILLE 59
Percentages: FG .386, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Jamison 3-4, S.Brown 3-6, Burton 1-2, Perdew 1-3, Ja.Rogers 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hewitt 0-1, Williams 0-1, Zick 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdew). Turnovers: 12 (Jamison 3, Baker 2, Ja.Rogers 2, Muncy 2, Williams 2, Perdew).
NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 88, OHIO STATE 77
Percentages: FG .424, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (McNeil 3-7, Sensabaugh 2-4, Thornton 2-5, Holden 0-1, Likekele 0-1, Sueing 0-1, Gayle 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Key, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing). Turnovers: 8 (Likekele 3, McNeil, Okpara, Sensabaugh, Sueing, Thornton). Steals: 4 (Thornton 2, Gayle,...
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — First-year guard Gradey Dick scored a season-high 25 points to help No. 3 Kansas beat North Carolina State 80-74 in Wednesday's Battle 4 Atlantis opener, giving coach Bill Self a successful return to the bench after a four-game suspension. Dick had 18 on six...
Charleston beats Virginia Tech on late layup to win home tourney
Pat Robinson III hit a driving layup with 3 seconds left to give the College of Charleston a 77-75 victory over Virginia Tech Sunday on its home floor in the championship game of the Charleston (S.C.) Classic. Charleston (5-1) was down by eight points with eight minutes to go. But...
LSU, USC move up behind UGA, Ohio St, Michigan, TCU in CFP
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the chasing...
