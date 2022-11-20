Read full article on original website
Branding Iron Online
UW loses to Boise State after close upset
UW Cowboys had the last home game of the season on Saturday, losing to Boise State 20-17. The two teams took turns taking over the lead in the game that defined the Mountain West division winner. The Wyoming Cowboys played their hearts out in an exciting game against the number one team in the Mountain West Conference.
Step-by-step, Craig Bohl discusses controversial final play call
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl couldn't eloquently describe his thought process Saturday night when it came to the subject of the final offensive play call of the night he gave the "green light" on. Still a fresh memory, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach snapped back when asked why he had the confidence...
Boise State Gains Steam in Top 25 Ranking Votes Following Win
If you would have told us a few weeks ago that Boise State football would actually have votes to be ranked nationally, in the Top 25, we might have laughed--or at least called you unrealistic. Overly optimistic? Delusional?. It doesn't matter how you look at it, Boise State, in true...
wyo4news.com
Cowboys lose game and Maldonado/Cowgirls play this morning
November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped their final game of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday, 59-48, to Boston College. Unfortunately, it was a game the Cowboys lost the services of guard and leading scorer Hunter Maldonado 11 minutes into the contest. Maldonado set a school record by appearing in his 134th game but suffered a head injury after taking a fall and appearing to hit his head on a Boston College player’s knee. There has been no official word on Maldonado’s condition.
myhits106.com
Kaylee Prigge Named UW Head Volleyball coach
University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman announced Tuesday that Kaylee Prigge will be the new Head Coach of the Cowgirl Volleyball program. Prigge, who has spent the past four seasons on the UW bench, has been the Associate Head Coach for the past two seasons and was the Recruiting Coordinator in each of the last three. Prigge is the 14th head coach in program history.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Nearly Completes Furious Rally in 61-56 Loss to Drake
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cowboys could not overcome cold shooting in the opening 20 minutes in a 61-56 loss to Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake on Sunday afternoon in the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Cowboys opened the second half on a 20-6 run to pull within two points in halfway through the second half.
Boise State uses first-half run to get by Colorado
Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 20 points and Boise State’s defense did the rest in a 68-55 win over Colorado on
Post Register
Boise State to play against Utah State on Friday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Broncos are hosting the Utah State Aggies at the Albertsons Stadium for the game on Friday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. The game can be watched on CBS2.
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
cowboystatedaily.com
UW Says White, Straight, Christian Male’s Discrimination Lawsuit Has No Merit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A white, straight, Christian male who is suing the University of Wyoming for alleged discrimination doesn’t have enough facts to support his case, the university claims. The University of Wyoming in a Monday filing urged Judge Nancy Freudenthal of the...
oilcity.news
With 65 mph gusts occurring, wind closures in effect on I-25 in Wyoming ahead of Thanksgiving
CASPER, Wyo. — With sensors recording gusts as high as 65 mph, wind closures are in effect on Interstate 25 as of 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Wheatland and Cheyenne. The interstate is open to other...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish proposing changes to back bear hunting rules for Laramie, Snowy, Sierra Madre Ranges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is proposing some changes to black bear hunting season rules for Hunt Area 7 in the Laramie Range, Hunt Area 8 in the Snowy Range and Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madre Range. Game and Fish will hold a...
capcity.news
Two Cheyenne residents among Wyoming’s 11 newest ‘Ultimate Anglers’
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department recognized 11 people who have recently earned the title of “Ultimate Angler” after catching 10 trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. A total of 32 people have achieved the title over the years. Two of the...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
capcity.news
Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work
Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Do Gooder Award: Ricuardo Curiel
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week blue federal credit union and wyoming news now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with Do-Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Ricardo Curiel. Ricardo is being nominated for living by example, providing food to the homeless, and always giving...
Cheyenne Mayor Shares Plans for Hynds Building, Hole
A historic building in downtown Cheyenne that has been largely vacant since the late 1980s could soon be home to apartments, office and retail space, and possibly even a restaurant, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins, who shared the plans for the Hynds Building in his Mayor's Minute column Friday, says...
