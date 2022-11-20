ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Branding Iron Online

UW loses to Boise State after close upset

UW Cowboys had the last home game of the season on Saturday, losing to Boise State 20-17. The two teams took turns taking over the lead in the game that defined the Mountain West division winner. The Wyoming Cowboys played their hearts out in an exciting game against the number one team in the Mountain West Conference.
LARAMIE, WY
wyo4news.com

Cowboys lose game and Maldonado/Cowgirls play this morning

November 22, 2022 — The Wyoming Cowboys dropped their final game of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam on Monday, 59-48, to Boston College. Unfortunately, it was a game the Cowboys lost the services of guard and leading scorer Hunter Maldonado 11 minutes into the contest. Maldonado set a school record by appearing in his 134th game but suffered a head injury after taking a fall and appearing to hit his head on a Boston College player’s knee. There has been no official word on Maldonado’s condition.
LARAMIE, WY
myhits106.com

Kaylee Prigge Named UW Head Volleyball coach

University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman announced Tuesday that Kaylee Prigge will be the new Head Coach of the Cowgirl Volleyball program. Prigge, who has spent the past four seasons on the UW bench, has been the Associate Head Coach for the past two seasons and was the Recruiting Coordinator in each of the last three. Prigge is the 14th head coach in program history.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Nearly Completes Furious Rally in 61-56 Loss to Drake

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Cowboys could not overcome cold shooting in the opening 20 minutes in a 61-56 loss to Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite Drake on Sunday afternoon in the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The Cowboys opened the second half on a 20-6 run to pull within two points in halfway through the second half.
DES MOINES, IA
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Warm-up Continues With Some Breezy Winds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Temperatures continue to warm over the weekend. We have seen the last of the frigid temperatures as we had at the end of this week. We will have to settle for just plain cold in the night and morning hours. Temperatures will warm into Sunday by an average of 10 degrees for the daytime highs. While heavier cloud coverage surrounded Wyoming, the Cowboy State will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy for the next few days. Tonight’s low temperatures will be in the low 20s and upper teens around the Cheyenne region with colder temperatures of lower teens and single digits out west.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Temperature of -30 Recorded In Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a temperature of -30 was recorded near Elk Mountain early Friday morning. To be clear, that was an actual temperature reading, not a wind chill. But several wind chills of below -20 were also recorded around the region. The Cheyenne airport,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne-based contractors given $12 million for road projects by Wyoming Transportation Commission

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A $12 million bid has been awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for projects around Laramie County by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.76 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Nov. 17 business meeting. The commission...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Holiday Promotion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Animal Shelter kicks off an adoption promotion this week. Every animal will have their own special promotion price. Critters have waived adoption fees. Kittens are adopt a kitten and get a kitten. All adult dogs at the shelter can go home for only...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Business Recognized As Best Places to Work

Outside Magazine has awarded Trihydro, a Laramie business, as one of the “Best Places to Work,” according to the company's release. Trihydro is an engineering and environmental consulting firm founded in 1984. The company was started by a geologist and a chemist with a vision and a passion for developing sustainable solutions.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do Gooder Award: Ricuardo Curiel

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week blue federal credit union and wyoming news now are teaming up to salute our community helpers with Do-Gooder Award. This week’s recipient is Ricardo Curiel. Ricardo is being nominated for living by example, providing food to the homeless, and always giving...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Mayor Shares Plans for Hynds Building, Hole

A historic building in downtown Cheyenne that has been largely vacant since the late 1980s could soon be home to apartments, office and retail space, and possibly even a restaurant, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins, who shared the plans for the Hynds Building in his Mayor's Minute column Friday, says...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy