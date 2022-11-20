Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Related
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg School District in search of community mentors to support students
The Harrisburg School District is trying something new to get community members involved in supporting students. At an informational meeting on Tuesday morning, district Superintendent Eric Turman presented a new mentorship program to connect students with one-on-one assistance. “The need for mentoring in Harrisburg is a great need,” Turman said....
wellsvillesun.com
Video: Majestic funeral procession on Main Street for Jarrid Matteson (photos, too)
After the police car escort and family members, the ambulances and fire trucks from Wellsville went down North Main Street for the funeral procession of Jarrid Matteson. They went under a giant American flag as the Allegany Fire Department and Genesee, Pa., fire department volunteered their ladder trucks to hang the flag over the road between the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Wellsville Ambulance Corps, two places Jarrid spent a lot of time as a member and officer.
abc27.com
New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
qhubonews.com
City of Lancaster Closed for Thanksgiving
City of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for Thanksgiving. There will be no street cleaning on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Street cleaning, metered, and residential permit parking will not be enforced on Thursday, November 24. Street cleaning and residential...
Therapeutic riding center for children with disabilities plans to build second center
Leg Up Farm, a therapeutic riding center in York County for children with disabilities, plans to build a similar center in Franklin County. The three-phase project is planned for 3575 Cascades Drive in Guilford Township near Fayetteville. Phase one will include a therapy center and administrative offices. Phase two will...
abc27.com
New Public Safety Complex coming to York County
HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex. The multi-million dollar grant was awarded...
explore venango
James Announces $2 Million Grant to Assist Adults With Intellectual Disabilities
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announced on Monday that Verland Community Living Arrangements (CLA), headquartered in Sewickley, will receive $2 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “Any time we have an opportunity to...
WGAL
Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
local21news.com
'This was not hazing:' Parents of Middletown victims speak, school cameras catch incidents
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Middletown is the oldest community in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and high school football runs deep in it roots. But in 2022, the high school football team wouldn't take the field after disturbing sexualized hazing allegations led to the school district canceling the season. The Dauphin...
Penn State Health opens women’s health clinic at Cumberland County hospital
Penn State Health has opened a new clinic in Cumberland County. Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology opened the new clinic last week in suite 1076 at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center at 2200 Good Hope Road in Hampden Township. The clinic is staffed by physicians, certified registered nurse...
Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
pahomepage.com
Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire
A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
abc27.com
Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
Railroad Display at Cross Keys Village Open To All
Starting on November 26 and throughout the holidays, the Harmony Ridge Railroad Club at Cross Keys Village will be holding open houses. Villagers’ families are welcome, and so are all our neighbors and friends in the greater community. This will be the first occasion for children of all ages...
theburgnews.com
Veterans “Tiny Home” project, Scottish Rite Cathedral among recipients of state redevelopment grants
Several additional local projects will receive funds under a state redevelopment grant program, the commonwealth has announced. In the most recent funding announcement, state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) grants will go to:. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, $1.5 million, for construction of a Homeless Veterans Transitional Community in Harrisburg. Funds...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania residents may be owned money from billions in unclaimed funds
PHILADELPHIA - If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is – especially when it comes to free money. But just in time for the holidays, Philadelphia is telling residents to check if they're owed money from a mound of unclaimed funds sitting in Harrisburg. Philadelphia on...
Bleats and Treats: Amish Farm & House, Lancaster, Has Unique Ways to Get into the Holiday Spirit
If the name Amish Christmas Cookie Tour sounds delicious, there's a good reason: It is. As Nov. wanes and Dec. dawns, the 2022 Lancaster County holiday calendar is becoming as busy as Santa’s workshop. Two of the area’s signature holiday events — an Amish Christmas Cookie Tour and a...
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
Langhorne - Levittown Times
Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/
Comments / 0