After the police car escort and family members, the ambulances and fire trucks from Wellsville went down North Main Street for the funeral procession of Jarrid Matteson. They went under a giant American flag as the Allegany Fire Department and Genesee, Pa., fire department volunteered their ladder trucks to hang the flag over the road between the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Wellsville Ambulance Corps, two places Jarrid spent a lot of time as a member and officer.

WELLSVILLE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO