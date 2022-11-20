ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg School District in search of community mentors to support students

The Harrisburg School District is trying something new to get community members involved in supporting students. At an informational meeting on Tuesday morning, district Superintendent Eric Turman presented a new mentorship program to connect students with one-on-one assistance. “The need for mentoring in Harrisburg is a great need,” Turman said....
HARRISBURG, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Video: Majestic funeral procession on Main Street for Jarrid Matteson (photos, too)

After the police car escort and family members, the ambulances and fire trucks from Wellsville went down North Main Street for the funeral procession of Jarrid Matteson. They went under a giant American flag as the Allegany Fire Department and Genesee, Pa., fire department volunteered their ladder trucks to hang the flag over the road between the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Wellsville Ambulance Corps, two places Jarrid spent a lot of time as a member and officer.
WELLSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

New roundabout opens at Carlisle intersection

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new roundabout is open in Carlisle, Cumberland County. The roundabout is at the intersection of North College and B Streets. The project, which closed for construction in July 2022, was finished ahead of schedule and cost approximately $6 million.
CARLISLE, PA
qhubonews.com

City of Lancaster Closed for Thanksgiving

City of Lancaster offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for Thanksgiving. There will be no street cleaning on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25. Street cleaning, metered, and residential permit parking will not be enforced on Thursday, November 24. Street cleaning and residential...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New Public Safety Complex coming to York County

HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex. The multi-million dollar grant was awarded...
YORK COUNTY, PA
explore venango

James Announces $2 Million Grant to Assist Adults With Intellectual Disabilities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Rep. R. Lee James (Venango/Butler) announced on Monday that Verland Community Living Arrangements (CLA), headquartered in Sewickley, will receive $2 million in state funding, from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), to help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “Any time we have an opportunity to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission gives out Thanksgiving dinner boxes

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission gave out Thanksgiving dinner boxes so families in the Lancaster community will have a good holiday meal. Hundreds of people who signed up picked up their boxes at the Outreach Center in Lancaster on Monday morning. The boxes were filled with turkeys...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Pa. health department offering free COVID tests for holidays

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing and take-home tests around the state, including in Harrisburg, as people prepare for holiday gatherings. The tests are free and open to everyone, and they include tests that are performed and analyzed on-site; distribution of at-home COVID-19 antigen tests; and administration of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments catches fire

A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th and Walnut streets at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, but it was quickly extinguished by fire crews, according to the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Harrisburg building with store, mechanic, apartments …. A fire started in a garage in Harrisburg at 16th...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Indoor adventure park coming to Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new indoor adventure park for children and adults, called Urban Air, will soon be opening a new location in Harrisburg. The indoor amusement park will have many attractions that are designed to keep kids active, all while keeping the fun inside. Urban Air offers opportunities to host birthday parties, field trips, team building events, group events and more, according to their website.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Veterans “Tiny Home” project, Scottish Rite Cathedral among recipients of state redevelopment grants

Several additional local projects will receive funds under a state redevelopment grant program, the commonwealth has announced. In the most recent funding announcement, state Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program (RACP) grants will go to:. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania, $1.5 million, for construction of a Homeless Veterans Transitional Community in Harrisburg. Funds...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
FOX 43

York County Regional Police Department receives $775,00 grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department (YCRPD) received funds to expand locker rooms and storage at their Oak Street station. Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) announced on Thursday, Nov. 18 that the department was awarded a $775,000 grant which will be used to build an addition on the men's and women's locker rooms, increase inside storage for police vehicles and create additional storage for evidence, including long-term storage.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy