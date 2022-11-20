ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Panthers offense struggles behind Mayfield in 13-3 loss to Ravens

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBgkN_0jHw0bbP00

QUEEN CITY NEWS – Baker Mayfield showed some rust Sunday and the Panthers offense struggled to put points on the board in Baltimore, falling to the Ravens 13-3 at M&T Bank Stadium.

A fumble by receiver Shi Smith, his second of the day, with 3 minutes to go in the game led to a Lamar Jackson TD and, ultimately, the Ravens win.

Mayfield started at quarterback in place of PJ Walker, who suffered an ankle injury in last Thursday night’s win over the Falcons.

“I thought we had a great game plan going in, unfortunately, we didn’t execute,” Mayfield said after the loss.

Both teams struggled offensively from the onset, with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker putting up the only score in the first half with a field goal from 32 yards out in the 2nd quarter. Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro tied the game in the 3rd quarter win what would turn out to be Carolina’s only points of the game.

Panthers’ Pineiro: ‘One kick away from going home’

Mayfield was activated two weeks ago and has been with the team in a sideline capacity as Walker has shown glimpses of promise. Mayfield finished the game with two picks and went 21-of-33 with 196 yards. He was sacked twice late in the 4th but popped right back up in both sequences.

Jackson finished 24-of-33 with 209 passing yards and rushed for 31 yards for Baltimore (7-3).

Sam Darnold was available Sunday but did not see action, and with Walker’s injury and future uncertain right now, the starting quarterback has become a week-to-week decision.

“It’s too early to say, we gotta evaluate the tape, and then from there I’ll make a decision,” coach Steve Wilks said of next week’s starter after the loss.

Jeremy Chinn returned from injury and finished with 10 tackles, 7 of them solo.

The Panthers (3-8) return to action against the Broncos at Bank of America Stadium next Sunday (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

