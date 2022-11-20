Read full article on original website
Warriors make decision on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors finally earned their first road win of the season on Sunday night. Don’t anticipate them getting another 24 hours later. Golden State is resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the second leg of a back-to-back. The Warriors may be missing more than the dynastic Big Three, though. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are questionable versus New Orleans, too.
"He's just so tough to guard. It took all five of us to guard him!” - Blazers star explains how hard it is to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anfernee Simmons shared high praise for the Bucks superstar.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'
Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
Game preview and injury report: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
The Milwaukee Bucks welcome the Portland Trail Blazers as they begin a four game home stand.
Giannis Antetokounmpo addresses monster performance against the Portland Trail Blazers
Giannis admitted he enjoys physicality on the basketball floor.
3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee' Bucks' win over the Portland Trail Blazers
The Bucks bounced back with a massive victory over the Blazers.
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.
Kevin Love's Updated Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Cavs Game
Kevin Love has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
NBA Fans are loving the Giannis Antetokounmpo poster over Jusuf Nurkic
Giannis threw down a monster dunk over the Blazers big man, and NBA fans are loving it.
Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Trail Blazers
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray has missed the last two games due to the league's health and safety protocols and will likely be unavailable once again Tuesday. Bruce Brown should maintain a starting role if Murray remains out.
NBC Sports
Steph, Klay, Dray to sit vs. Pelicans; Loon, Wiggs questionable
The Warriors accomplished something on Sunday night that they hadn't done all season: Win their first road game. It came at the expense of the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, and now they must try to win their second road game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday without the heart of their core.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
Clippers Update Kawhi Leonard's Status for Jazz Matchup
The Utah Jazz are looking for their third straight victory.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Trail Blazers
On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold try to complete and unblemished home stand when they wrap up the four-game stay with a visit from Anfernee Simons and the slumping Blazers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are coming off their third straight win on the heels of a five-game...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Getting work in G League
The Bucks assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. With Middleton already ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, the move likely represents another step in the rehab process as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery. According to Nehm, head coach Mike Budenholzer said Middleton was able to do "a little bit" during Sunday's practice, but it's unclear if the three-time All-Star has been cleared for full-court, full-contact 5-on-5 work just yet. Middleton will presumably practice with the Herd on Monday, then rejoin the Bucks on Tuesday before the team updates his status ahead of Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s official injury status, recovery timeline, revealed
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is out for at least one to two weeks after his latest injury setback. Lillard was forced to exit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against the Utah Jazz and didn’t return, with the team saying he re-aggravated the right calf strain that forced him to miss some time earlier in the season.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
