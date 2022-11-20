Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agent Cody Bellinger Received Multi-Year Contract Offers
Three years after being voted National League MVP, Cody Bellinger was sent into free agency due to the Los Angeles Dodgers electing to non-tender him. The possibility began to increase as Bellinger struggled through another season and was benched for Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The 27-year-old was poised to go through salary arbitration for the fourth and final time of his career.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role
During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
3 reasons why Cody Bellinger is definitely leaving Dodgers after non-tender
It was talked about for weeks before it actually happened and it still took fans by surprise. The Los Angeles Dodgers actually non-tendered Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent who can sign with any team. This does not mean that Bellinger’s career with the Dodgers is over yet. The...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Gets Engaged To Kayla Howard
Last offseason was filled with weddings for the Los Angeles Dodgers as Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Chris Taylor and Caleb Ferguson all tied the knot, and now Alex Vesia will soon join them. Vesia shared the news and photos of proposing to Kayla Howard at Marine Street Beach in La...
Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency
Lefty Ace Julio Urias is in line for a nice raise entering his last season before free agency.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Joe Black Wins Rookie Of The Year; Darryl Strawberry Stops Franchise Streak
On November 21, 1952, Joe Black, a 28-year-old right-hander for the Brooklyn Dodgers, was overwhelmingly voted as the National League Rookie of the Year, receiving 19 of 24 first-place votes. Hoyt Wilhelm, Dick Groat and Eddie Mathews also received first-place votes. This made Black the third player in Dodgers franchise...
dodgerblue.com
Cody Bellinger Rumors: San Francisco Giants Among Interested Teams
Cody Bellinger enjoyed plenty of highs since being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, but he’s endured recent struggles and now reached free agency one year earlier than initially anticipated. Bellinger was due to go through a fourth and final...
dodgerblue.com
2023 Baseball Hall Of Fame Ballot: Andre Ethier, Manny Ramírez Among 9 Former Dodgers To Appear
The 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot features nine players with ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably Andre Ethier in his first time up for enshrinement. Overall, there are 28 candidates for voting members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to choose from. In addition to...
FOX Sports
Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Players Split More Than $3 Million In 2022 Postseason Shares
Major League Baseball announced the allotment of 2022 postseason shares, with the total pool the largest in history at $107.5 million. The amount is up from nearly $90.5 million last year and approximately $50 million in 2020. This year’s increase stemmed from the new Wild Card Series, which allowed two...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Named 1962 National League MVP
On November 23, 1962, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Maury Wills was named the National League MVP. The five-time All-Star appeared in 165 games, hitting .299/.347/.373 with 13 doubles, 10 triples, six home runs and 48 RBI. Wills earned eight of 20 first-place votes and received 209 total points, beating out...
Dodgers News: Andre Ethier Joins the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame Ballot
The ballot for next year’s Hall of Fame election has been released, and there are plenty of players with ties to the Dodgers. The most notable, of course, is former Los Angeles outfielder Andre Ethier, who makes his debut on the ballot five years after his retirement after the 2017 season.
dodgerblue.com
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Seeking Contract Similar To Max Scherzer’s
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a need in their starting rotation early into free agency, and if they have their sights set on Justin Verlander, they’ll most likely have to offer up a contract a similar power right-hander received last winter. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman already...
dodgerblue.com
FOCO Selling New Dodgers Bobblehead For Christmas Holiday
FOCO released a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Tuesday morning, with the design featuring a Dodger Dog dressed in holiday pajamas. The bobblehead is positioned in front of a fireplace that’s decorated for the holidays in Dodgers team colors. The pajamas on the Dodger Dog additionally feature the traditional “LA” and “Dodgers” logos.
Comments / 0