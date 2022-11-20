GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Brayon Freeman led Rhode Island over Illinois State on Wednesday with 21 points in a 57-44 victory. Freeman also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (2-4). Ishmael Leggett scored 18 points while going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 11 for 13 from the line, and added six rebounds. Josaphat Bilau finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO