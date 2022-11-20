ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

Two shot at Orem apartment complex, suspect at large

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

OREM, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A suspect is at large after two people were shot at an Orem apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to the Orem Police Dept.

On Nov. 19 at around 1:15 a.m., police received a report that two individuals had been shot at Axis Apartments , an off-campus student housing complex for Utah Valley University students, in Orem.

Police say both victims received medical treatment for their injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

The suspect, however, fled the scene, and officers are in the process of trying to identify them.

Orem Police believe this was an isolated event.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Orem Police at 801-229-7070.

No further information is currently available.

