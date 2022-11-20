Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Launch of rocket carrying UNH experiment rescheduled for Saturday due to weather
NEWINGTON, N.H. — A group from the University of New Hampshire will now have to wait until Saturday afternoon to see their experiment go into space. Less than four minutes before Tuesday’s scheduled liftoff of a Space X rocket NASA called off the launch because of weather. It was disappointing news for members of a UNH Manchester team in Florida waiting to see their experiment go into space.
WMUR.com
Data from New Hampshire Hospital Association shows COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 100 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Hospital Association data shows the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals have remained under 100 for one week for the first time since September. NHHA reported 88 people in hospitals who tested positive for the virus Tuesday, down by...
WMUR.com
Manchester Ward 6 Republican state representative retains New Hampshire House seat following second recount
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A second recount finished Tuesday night declaring Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne winner of a New Hampshire state representative seat. This came after a superior court judge ruled that a recount of the seat could move forward earlier in the day. Republican state Rep. Larry Gagne...
Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”
Search turns up no sign so far of missing hiker in New Hampshire
Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. New Hampshire officials and volunteers resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old hiker, who is more than two days “overdue” returning from her...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials have reported a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. The New Hampshire Hospital Association reported 92 people in hospitals who tested positive for COVID-19, an increase from Sunday's 89, but a decrease from Saturday's 97 patients. Of those 92 people, 27...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
WMUR.com
University of Houston researchers announce potential breakthrough vaccine for fentanyl
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Researchers at the University of Houston are working on a fentanyl vaccine that they say could be lifesaving for some people as the opioid epidemic continues to plague cities and towns across New Hampshire. Data from American Medical Response shows in October, there were 56 suspected...
WMUR.com
NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
themainewire.com
Massachusetts, Maine Struggle to Fund Illegal Immigrant, Asylum Seeker Emergency Housing
The New England states are facing a looming crisis over how to pay for housing for tens of thousands of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers now that federal funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program is drying up. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has asked state lawmakers to...
manchesterinklink.com
NH is second-best state for working with animals
MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
WMUR.com
Thanksgiving travel expected to rise to pre-pandemic levels
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Anyone traveling for Thanksgiving is advised to leave plenty of time for their trip, with experts saying this could be the busiest year for travel since the pandemic began. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport wasn't too busy Monday evening, but travel officials said long lines are expected later...
WMUR.com
Capital Region Food Program introduces vouchers for 2022 holiday season
CONCORD, N.H. — For the 2022 holiday season, the Capital Region Food Program has introduced a new voucher. Since 1974, the program has helped more than a quarter-million people in Concord and the seventeen towns surrounding it. The vouchers will allow them to help even more. They are distributed...
WMUR.com
Nashua Soup Kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund
NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?
Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people in separate New Hampshire towns on Wednesday morning, Boston 25 has learned. A law enforcement official confirmed one person was fatally shot in Brookline and a second victim was shot to death in Lyndeborough.
laconiadailysun.com
Most popular baby names for girls in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in New Hampshire using data from the Social Security Administration.
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
mainepublic.org
Here's why electric bills are soaring in Maine — and what the state's trying to do about it
Electricity customers in Maine are in for a big increase in their monthly bills next year. Most customers served by Central Maine Power and Versant Power could see an increase of $30 a month — and more price spikes might soon be on the way. Maine Public's Climate Reporter,...
