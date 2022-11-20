ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

WMUR.com

Launch of rocket carrying UNH experiment rescheduled for Saturday due to weather

NEWINGTON, N.H. — A group from the University of New Hampshire will now have to wait until Saturday afternoon to see their experiment go into space. Less than four minutes before Tuesday’s scheduled liftoff of a Space X rocket NASA called off the launch because of weather. It was disappointing news for members of a UNH Manchester team in Florida waiting to see their experiment go into space.
DURHAM, NH
Seacoast Current

Changes Are Coming to Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Up in Smoke is indeed up in smoke. But a new shop is set to take its place at Eaton Plaza in Seabrook, as part of what owner Ivan Eaton III terms a “change in model and practices.”
SEABROOK, NH
Boston

Search turns up no sign so far of missing hiker in New Hampshire

Emily Sotelo, 19, of Westford, Massachusetts, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia with the plan to hike Mount Lafayette, Haystack, and Flume. New Hampshire officials and volunteers resumed their search Tuesday for a 19-year-old hiker, who is more than two days “overdue” returning from her...
WESTFORD, MA
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: New Hampshire Housing Shortage

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many states are struggling to provide affordable housing, and New Hampshire is no different. A report from NHHousing.org says it would take at least 20,000 housing units to achieve a balanced market. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rob...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

NH is second-best state for working with animals

MANCHESTER, NH – New Hampshire is the second-best state in the U.S. to be employed working with animals, a study has found. Animal-related jobs may seem on the surface to be relatively well-paying in New Hampshire, with the average salary $53,818, according to the study. But that includes everything from veterinarians to dog-walkers, with veterinarian salaries boosting the number.
COLORADO STATE
WMUR.com

Thanksgiving travel expected to rise to pre-pandemic levels

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Anyone traveling for Thanksgiving is advised to leave plenty of time for their trip, with experts saying this could be the busiest year for travel since the pandemic began. Manchester-Boston Regional Airport wasn't too busy Monday evening, but travel officials said long lines are expected later...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Capital Region Food Program introduces vouchers for 2022 holiday season

CONCORD, N.H. — For the 2022 holiday season, the Capital Region Food Program has introduced a new voucher. Since 1974, the program has helped more than a quarter-million people in Concord and the seventeen towns surrounding it. The vouchers will allow them to help even more. They are distributed...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua Soup Kitchen receives $1.25 million grant from Bezos fund

NASHUA, N.H. — A New Hampshire organization that helps Granite Staters struggling with hunger or homelessness is getting additional assistance from billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter has received a $1.25 million grant from the Day 1 Families Fund, and workers said that will allow them to help even more families.
NASHUA, NH
94.9 HOM

Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in New Hampshire?

Have you ever been on a long car ride and you start to feel unbelievably sleepy? You try everything you can think of combat the sleepiness, including smacking your own face, rolling down the windows and letting the cold air hit your face, and blasting upbeat music. But sometimes, the smartest and safest thing to do is pull over and sneak in a little roadside snooze. There are even highway signs that tell you to do this. I was curious what the law is around sleeping your car in New Hampshire. Is it legal or not? I did a little digging.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views

I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Once I found out about it, I completely switched over to staying at Airbnbs when I travel. Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings! I mean, you kind of have to be if you are willing to open your home to complete strangers (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out!).
GOFFSTOWN, NH

