Poll: Which Broward high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (Nov. 20)

The football playoffs heated up last week as they reached the second round.

Couple that with some clutch efforts on the soccer field and the winter sports season is already starting to pick up.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Broward County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, Nov. 24, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Nah’Coy Daniels, Blanche Ely, football: Daniels threw three touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to the regional finals for the first time since 2009 after beating Dillard for the first time in six years.

Blanche Ely Tigers quarterback Nahcoy Daniels (9) carries the ball against Dillard Panthers during football game on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Dillard HS in Fort Lauderdale. Andrew Uloza / for Miami Herald ANDREW ULOZA/FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

▪ A.J. Hairston, Monarch, football: Hairston threw for 375 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-21 win over Boca Raton. Hairston also threw a key touchdown pass and two 2-point conversions to help the Knights nearly rally against Palm Beach Gardens before falling in overtime in the regional semifinals.

▪ Nate Henry, Miramar, football: Henry ran for three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with 1:40 left to play in the Patriots’ 29-24 win over Miami Southridge in the Region 4-3M semifinals. The win clinched Miramar’s first trip to the regional finals since 2013.

▪ Kaii Winkler, South Florida HEAT, boys’ swimming and diving: Winkler broke the state record in both the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle events at the Class 1A state championship meet. Winkler swam a time of 42.52 seconds in the 100 free and a time of 1:34.18 in the 200 free.

Broward Swimming Player of the Year Kaii Winkler, from South Florida HEAT, is photographed at Brian Piccolo Park in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, January 7, 2022. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

▪ Erika Pelaez, South Florida HEAT, girls’ swimming and diving: Pelaez set two records winning the 100 butterfly in 52.12 seconds and later the 100 backstroke in 51.78 seconds at the Class 1A state meet in Stuart.