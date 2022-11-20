Effective: 2022-11-23 15:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...During the periods of high tide through at least late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO