Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] holders sell at a loss, but here’s the catch
BTC holders distribute their holdings at a loss as the coin’s price fell below $16,000. Short traders overrun the market as many bet on a continued decline in price. As the general market continues to languish under severe bearish conditions, the price of the leading coin Bitcoin [BTC] dropped below $16,000 during the intraday trading session on 21 November.
ambcrypto.com
Grayscale’s decision to withhold proof of reserve data could mean this for BTC
Grayscale’s recent statements puts Bitcoin at risk of another crash or subdued performance. BTC drops below $16,000 for the first time in two years. The FTX crash was a wakeup call for exchanges and crypto companies to adopt more transparency. As a result, many have embraced the idea of providing proof of reserve. It thus, came as a surprise when Grayscale, one of the top crypto investment companies, revealed that it had no intentions of going down that route.
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin bulls must be cautions as the DOGE rally runs into a resistance zone
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure remained bearish on the 4-hour chart. $0.086 could prove to be a crucial level over the next two days of trading. Bitcoin sank as low as...
ambcrypto.com
Has Chainlink begun a rally toward $9.4? Here are some levels to watch out for
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The market structure was bearish but the recent rally could shift this. Exchange inflows also saw a huge spike. Chainlink saw some positive news in the past few days,...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s the ‘but’ of Monero [XMR] chalking up a bearish pattern
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The elevated positive sentiment over the weekend has flattened out. Monero (XMR) bulls were cut to size over the weekend as bears threw a massive party. This was evidenced...
ambcrypto.com
SUSHI’s new achievements look promising, but the danger still remains
SushiSwap [SUSHI] recently made headlines as it was named the most influential project in the Avalanche ecosystem. This development was positive for the token as it reflected its popularity and influence in the crypto community. SUSHI also achieved a new milestone in the Polygon ecosystem after it was on the...
ambcrypto.com
Why BNB is in the running for the best-performing cryptos in 2023
BNB has managed to outperform some of the top cryptocurrencies in terms of its ability to hold value. The robust utility of the BSC contributed greatly to sustaining BNB’s demand. BNB has performed better than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in terms of price performance during the bear market....
ambcrypto.com
Reasons Tron investors can expect some chaos from TRX in the last weeks of 2022
TRX’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold, which was bullish. According to a report by LunarCrush, TRON [TRX] had made it on the list of cryptos that had the highest Galaxy score. This was optimistic for TRX, as it indicated a price pump in the coming days. Though this...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Will ADA plunge below $0.3? Yes, as per this BTC maximalist who claimed…
Cardano’s price would trade below $0.3 before 2022 ends, according to a Bitcoin maximalist who asked the token holder to sell it for BTC. Price action indicated that ADA might fall further from its current price despite increasing volume. Cardano’s [ADA] deficiency in putting up an extraordinary performance has...
ambcrypto.com
Is SNM’s 4000% surge evidence of another market pump and dump? Assessing…
The price of the SNM altcoin, surged by 4,545% on 21 November. The alt was seen exchanging hands at $10.91 — its all-time high. The altcoin’s trading volume rose from $1.2 million to $720 million in the span of just one day. This sudden rise in fortunes cannot...
ambcrypto.com
LTC’s performance of the week could be disrupted; traders can watch out for…
Litecoin bulls deliver a massive unexpected rally after outperforming its peers. LTC’s market cap surged by a massive 10% in the last 24 hours. Litecoin was seen making headlines on 23 November after delivering an impressive bullish performance that saw it rally by roughly 35% in the last two days. The cryptocurrency managed to outperform most of the top cryptocurrencies this month. Furthermore, LTC stood among the few coins that have managed to resist the downside.
ambcrypto.com
Why LTC may not offer a buying opportunity upon the retest of $60 as support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. In early November, Litecoin attempted to break out past the $63 resistance level with a strong show of force. For a few days, the bullish mission was successful. Even though the $72-$80 region would pose stiff resistance, it appeared that Litecoin could make that push higher. Bitcoin, too, had a bullish aura when the price reached the $21.5k mark.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin [LTC] rejects the itch to go to ground with the market- Here’s how
Litecoin’s social metrics increased, neglecting the downturn recorded by most assets in the market. The hikes could not produce enough profits for LTC holders. Although it was likely that investors might not have to deal with massive a price fall in the short-term. Gloom-ridden! That might be the perfect...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: A rally in whale holdings might not help ETH investors. Here is why…
Ethereum whales are adding more ETH coins to their holdings. The current market outlook can make it difficult for whale accumulation to positively influence price. During the intraday trading session on 21 November, data from on-chain analytics Santiment revealed a significant surge in Ethereum [ETH] whale holdings. ETH whales that held between $10.9 million to $1.09 billion ETH added 947,940 ETH, which was worth $1.03 billion at the current price.
ambcrypto.com
Bitmanu crypto miners revive cryptocurrency mining
The apparently stagnant crypto market has burst into life since the recent launch of Bitmanu mining rigs. These ASIC miners make crypto mining simple like never before while delivering astounding profits that have never been achieved before. When we take a closer look at Bitmanu’s three products BM1, BM2, and...
ambcrypto.com
Filecoin is back at near-term range lows but can traders look to buy FIL
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The one-hour timeframe order block has served well in the past. Indicators showed bearish momentum but this could shift soon. Filecoin has traded within a range over the past...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: Here’s where SHIB stands after whales dump $5M
Ethereum whales sold off a good number of SHIB tokens amid abysmal performance. The long-term sentiment of SHIB could be positive as investors remained hopeful about their actions. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] stay at the top of the holdings by Ethereum [ETH] whales could be threatened due to a notable reduction...
ambcrypto.com
Celsius: Can this latest motion offer CEL investors some much-need respite
The U.S Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York approved Celsius’ Network’s latest motion. This motion stood with regards to setting a deadline for the filing of proofs of claim by the troubled creditors. The date has been set. According to court filings, creditors of Celsius...
ambcrypto.com
Are Shiba Inu [SHIB] investors becoming cautiously optimistic? This trend reversal…
SHIB’s RSI and stochastic were oversold, pointing towards a trend reversal. However, SHIB’s EMA Ribbon stood in opposition of SHIB’s price hike. One of the most popular memecoins, Shiba Inu [SHIB], has kept its investors unhappy as its chart bled red. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered more than 5% negative daily gains. At the time of writing, the memecoin was trading at $0.000008641 with a market capitalization of over $4.7 billion.
ambcrypto.com
Axie Infinity metrics predict this path for the future, but will AXS follow suit
The AXS network growth witnessed a slowdown given the bearish market conditions. Axie Infinity’s organic demand witnessed a drop in the last 12 months. Just a year ago, Axie Infinity had made its name as one of the most popular crypto projects out there. Its biggest advantage was its successful implementation of tokenized mechanics, which propelled it to great heights. This first mover advantage allowed its native token, AXS, to become one of the top tokens in the crypto space.
Comments / 0