ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Latest On LeBron James, Juan Toscano-Anderson And More

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iBgK_0jHvzNno00

Today's injury report ahead of Lakers-Spurs.

Your Los Angeles Lakers figure to be mostly healthy against the San Antonio Spurs when they square off against San Antonio tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Unfortunately, per the latest official NBA injury report , one of the potentially absent folks is L.A.'s best player.

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Juan Toscano-Anderson are considered questionable to suit up for tonight's very winnable contest against the Spurs. After a fun start to the year, the Spurs seem to be settling into their tanking destiny, having gone 1-9 in their past 10 contests for an underwhelming 6-11 record overall.

James is grappling with a left adductor strain that he originally incurred during a 114-101 loss to the Clippers last Thursday.

Juan Toscano-Anderson remains questionable with the mid-back soreness that cause him to sit out L.A.'s 128-121 win over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday. He hasn't been a major part of the team's rotation lately. In a career-low 12.3 minutes per game, JTA is also averaging career lows in points (2.6), rebounds (2.1), and assists (1.7).

Promising 6'6" rookie shooting guard Max Christie remains in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, though at least as of this writing his teammates have yet to be saddled with the novel coronavirus.

The Lakers will once again get a rest advantage over the opposition. The Spurs, like the Detroit Pistons on Friday, will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, having been roundly vanquished by the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.

Rookie two-way contract signees Cole Swider and Scotty Pippen Jr. remain with L.A.'s NBA G League affiliate club, the South Bay Lakers, and will not play against San Antonio. Through five contests with South Bay (including just one start), Pippen is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks. He has appeared in just two games for Los Angeles.

The Spurs have yet to submit their injury report for today, but we can use last night's absences as a reference point in lieu of an official announcement.

Last night, San Antonio's second-leading scorer Devin Vassell sat with a sore ankle, shooting guard Romeo Langford remained in the NBA's coronavirus protocols, oft-injured big man Zach Collins was sidelined with a fractured fibula (he is projected to miss another week), and rookie shooting guard Blake Wesley was absent with a knee injury that should keep him unavailable for 3-5 more weeks. Jakob Poeltl wound up playing pretty well despite being listed as questionable with a sore knee. The center went 8-of-15 from the field to score 20 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He 'Should Have Called' His Late Lakers Teammate Kobe Bryant Prior To His Tragic Death

Earlier this week, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal got candid about his complex relationship with his Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant revealing that he wished he would have reached out to the late basketball star prior to his death."You put off [getting in touch]," O'Neal recently explained of Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others in January 2020. "I'll never get to see Kobe again, in real life, forever. And I just should have called. He should have called. We both should have called. But he's working, I'm working, so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge

A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BlueDevilCountry

NBA crowd boos Duke basketball star repeatedly

Sunday marked the first time the Sacramento Kings have hosted the Detroit Pistons since a four-team trade sent Marvin Bagley III from the Kings to the Pistons in February. Given the former Duke basketball one-and-done's past public beef with the franchise that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2018, the chilly reception was no surprise.
DETROIT, MI
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy