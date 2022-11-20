ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rams Skid Continues In Road Loss To Saints

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams have dropped yet another game, and are now all but out of the playoff race

Looking for redemption, the Los Angeles Saints traveled to the Big Easy to take on a floundering New Orleans Saints team at the Super Dome on Sunday.

And after leading at halftime , they seemed to be well on their way to doing so.

However, for the third time this season, the Rams have blown a halftime lead, falling to the Saints 27-20 and dropping to 3-7 on the season .

Many could point to the injury bug being a deciding factor in the loss, especially considering the loss of Matthew Stafford midway through the third quarter .

However, the situation for the Rams already seemed to be falling out of hand before the loss of their captain.

Instead, the finger should be pointed at a once again predictable offense, and a suspect defensive effort.

For the game, the Rams were able to amass 336 yards of offense. However, the vast majority of that yardage came on just a handful of drives, while the rest of the game, the offense was largely offense.

Ironically enough, it was also arguably the Rams' best day of the season rushing the football, with the six different ball carries combining for 148 yards.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side, the Rams were absolutely dissected by journeyman backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who completed 21 of 24 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Rookie wideout Chris Olave also had a dominant performance, catching five passes for 102 yards and one of those scores.

The result? A dominant effort by the Saints - one that was much greater than the final score indicated.

Following the loss, the Rams (3-7) will not have much time to wallow, as they are set to travel to Kansas City to take on arguably the NFL's best team, in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for 3:25 pm.

