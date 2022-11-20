ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
Daily Mail

Elon Musk joked he was taking over Man United this summer, Dubai have yet to grasp a slice of the Premier League pie and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be tempted to re-join the race... the runners and riders who could buy the Red Devils from the Glazers

The Glazer family finally gave Manchester United fans the news they had been waiting for on Tuesday night when they announced they would be willing to sell the club. The unpopular Americans bought United for £790million in 2005 but now want at least £5billion for the Premier League giants.

