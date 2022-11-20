Read full article on original website
Vinnie Hager announces digital collectible partnership with Instagram
Meta recently announced that instagram is in the works of allowing selling NFTs with polygons on its platform. Vinnie Hager via twitter on 21st November, 2022, announces its first digital collectible partnership with Instagram. The name of the digital collectible is ‘Lollygagging’ which is a limited edition of 25 unique...
Animoca Brands introduces exclusive membership NFT collection, Mocaverse
Animoca Brands is introducing the new Mocaverse. Mocaverse Membership NFT collection reserved exclusively for friends and family. Eligible parties will receive an email with instructions from Animoca Brands. Animoca Brands is introducing the new Mocaverse. Mocaverse is the upcoming membership NFT collection for the Animoca Brands ecosystem. Mocaverse will be...
10 NFT collections that outperformed in FIFA World Cup’s first week
NFTs surprised the world in 2021 with their charm but things changed in 2022 when the bear market knocked the ecosystem. FTX collapse damaged things further; however, things have started changing for non-fungible tokens, as they have once again moved towards a progressive path during the World Cup football season.
Nike & Reebok file NFT & metaverse trademarks, Ticketmaster & Playboy become registered trademarks
Trademark applications are raining! As the year is approaching its end, a considerable rise in trademark applications has been seen. On November 21, Ticketmaster became a registered trademark for NFTs and digital collectibles. Mike Kondoudis took to Twitter to share the update. The trademarks are filed for- Virtual media and...
Artist Valfré signs with WME talent agency for Instagram’s NFT campaign
NFTs are nothing new to Valfré, who grew up in the border community of Playas De Tijuana, which is close to the Mexican-American border and is located beneath San Diego. In April, she released Valfrélandia, a 600-piece collection of hand-drawn character types. Additionally, Valfré runs a sizable business...
