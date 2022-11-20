Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTUL
Oklahoma City firefighters rescue 8 construction workers trapped in commercial fire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of a commercial fire where workers were reportedly trapped. The fire is near SW 36th and Meridian. Firefighters received reports of flames coming through the roof and eight construction workers being trapped in the building by the growing fire at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
Crews battle house fire on S. Sunnylane Road in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire at 4801 SE 104th near South Sunnylane Road on Tuesday night. The homeowner was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay, Three cats are still missing. "The one thing in this area, we don't have hydrant,”...
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
KOCO
Electric vehicle maker seeking $1M from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle maker is seeking $1 million from Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 reported earlier this month that Canoo is finalizing a purchase of a warehouse near Interstate 40 and Morgan Road. The warehouse will eventually operate as a plant that will be able to roll out 20,000 vehicles a year.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities say the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims or said how they were killed. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
KTUL
Bicyclist dead after hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Oklahoma City police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. Officials say the crash happened near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black Chevrolet pickup truck hit a woman and fled the scene. The...
KTUL
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumbers share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
KOCO
Execution-style murder leaves four dead, one injured and suspect on run in Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. — An execution-style murder left four dead, one injured and a suspect on the run in Oklahoma. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released new information about the quadruple homicide. It’s a case that investigators called complicated, saying the victims and the suspect are all Chines Nationals.
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
kswo.com
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
Police seek clues in northeast Oklahoma City shootout
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.
City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections
Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council chose to not take up items calling that would have made it easier for police to arrest the homeless. The post City Council strikes anti-homeless items after residents’ objections appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Two new proposed city ordinances seek to target homelessness in Oklahoma City
An Oklahoma City Council Member is proposing two new ordinances this Tuesday targeting homelessness in Oklahoma City.
Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets
Contrary to the arguments of one OKC City Councilor, those who work with homeless persons say none have frozen to death in two years. The post Facts go against idea that homeless persons freeze on OKC streets appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display
SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
OCPD, Other Agencies Conduct 2-Day Illegal Street Racing Sting, Enforce New City Ordinance
Oklahoma City Police recently teamed up with other law agencies to enforce a new city ordinance and stop street racers in their tracks. Police said the street ordinance that went into effect in October is not going away and warned the public on Friday there will be continued crackdowns. “As...
KTEN.com
Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma
KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KTUL
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
