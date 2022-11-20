ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Politics & The Pulpit – Satanic Cults In Schools, Trump 2024, And The Origins Of Thanksgiving– November 23, 2022

Host: Pastor Jerry Cook Guests: None Topic:  Satanic Cults In Schools, Trump 2024, And The Origins Of Thanksgiving On this episode of Politics & The Pulpit, our host Pastor Jerry Cook from Freedoms Way Baptist Church discusses a variety of topics, including a satanic cult being promoted in schools, Trump announcing his candidacy for the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy