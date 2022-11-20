Read full article on original website
Detroit News
'He's got it': Lions' Jameson Williams returns to practice, not ready to play yet
Allen Park — Finally, the wait is over. The Detroit Lions announced Monday that first-round draft pick Jameson Williams will begin practicing this week, more than 10 months after he suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff championship game with the University of Alabama. With Williams' return...
Saquon Barkley after Giants’ dud vs. Lions: ‘We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to waver’
The Giants played their worst game of the season Sunday. There’s zero doubt about that. While losing 31-18 to the 3-6 Lions, rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s team looked a lot like last season’s terrible group. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But this time...
Detroit News
Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report
Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.
After 3 straight wins, Detroit Lions are in thick of NFC playoff hunt: 'We doing it now'
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It seemed unlikely this summer. A month ago, it was a pipe dream. But after winning their third straight game Sunday, 31-18 over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, the Detroit Lions are starting to look like legitimate playoff contenders. “Hell yeah,” Lions running...
Giants fall hard to Detroit Lions, suffer multiple injury losses that could damage playoff hopes
As they stood inside the home locker room late Sunday afternoon, the Giants looked a lot like Monty Python’s Black Knight at the end of his epic but lopsided battle with King Arthur. They had suffered their second loss of the season at home, falling 31-18 to the Detroit...
Detroit Tigers could be factor in reliever trade market
Relief pitching has become a hot, and expensive, commodity. The Detroit Tigers could take advantage of that situation. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers’ bullpen is generating a great deal of interest in the trade market. However, there is no guarantee that they are looking to deal from their relief corps, or even who would be available.
Lions' Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
Here are Week 11 Detroit Lions grades.
Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game
The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game. Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday....
Detroit Lions first-round’ pick Jameson Williams practices Monday
Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams took the field for practice with the Detroit Lions on Monday, marking the debut of
WZZM 13
Locked on Tigers: The future of third base in Detroit
Today we discuss the future of the third base position in the Detroit Tigers organization. With Candelario gone there are a lot of questions surrounding third base.
Yardbarker
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
NFC North Week 12 power rankings: Lions are on the way up
Try not to panic, but we’re entering the final third of the 2022 NFL season. For the first two thirds of the year, the Minnesota Vikings have run the NFC North division and despite them faltering in Week 11, that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon. What could be changing, however, is the sudden emergence of the Detroit Lions.
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
FOX Sports
Lions riding high; Vikings offense sputters; Justin Fields' status: NFC North notebook
The kings of the NFC North were knocked down a peg in Week 11 after the Minnesota Vikings suffered an absolute beat down at home by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team. It was a 40-3 drubbing where nothing at all went right for the purple and gold. Meanwhile, the Detroit...
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams 'real, real, real excited to put my cleats on' again
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a message for Jameson Williams when the rookie receiver reached out about wearing Stafford's old No. 9 jersey in training camp. "I don’t pretty much remember a lot, but one thing he told me is the 9 going to be moving a lot...
Tri-City Herald
B.J. Hill Named Cincinnati Bengals Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee
The Bengals announced defensive tackle B.J. Hill as their Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee on Tuesday. Hill was acquired in a trade from the Giants prior to the 2021 season. The defensive tackle proved to be a productive player last year, which led to a contract extension in the offseason and starting job this season.
Sports World Reacts To Insane Michigan vs. Ohio Finish
Michigan and Ohio had an epic finish in regulation on Sunday evening. The Wolverines were leading the Bobcats by two points with just seconds left on the clock. Ohio chucked a full-court pass and ended up tipping the ball in as the game clock expired. We go to overtime. "Are...
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
Tri-City Herald
Verlander, deGrom to Rangers?
A former Rangers infielder believes Texas is a sleeper destination for two of the game’s top pitching free agents this offseason. Billy Ripken, who for the Rangers from 1993-94 and is the brother of Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken Jr., made those remarks during an appearance on the MLB Network. Ripken...
Bears open as underdogs vs. Jets in Week 12
The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a four-game losing streak. With the Bears coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and quarterback Justin Fields nursing a left shoulder injury, oddsmakers are leaning in favor of the Jets in this Week 12 matchup.
