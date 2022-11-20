ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Lions list seven players not able to practice on estimated injury report

Allen Park — With a short turnaround heading into the team's Thanksgiving tilt with the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions didn't hold a traditional practice on Monday. But the league still requires teams to release estimated practice reports, where the Lions listed seven players who would have been unable to practice.
FanSided

Detroit Tigers could be factor in reliever trade market

Relief pitching has become a hot, and expensive, commodity. The Detroit Tigers could take advantage of that situation. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Tigers’ bullpen is generating a great deal of interest in the trade market. However, there is no guarantee that they are looking to deal from their relief corps, or even who would be available.
The Spun

Lions Star Is Expected To Miss The Thanksgiving Game

The Detroit Lions face the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving this Thursday and hope to build off of their current momentum from yesterday's win over the Giants. Unfortunately, one key player won't be joining them for the big game. Lions star cornerback Jeff Okudah suffered a concussion against the Giants yesterday....
Yardbarker

Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
Tri-City Herald

B.J. Hill Named Cincinnati Bengals Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee

The Bengals announced defensive tackle B.J. Hill as their Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee on Tuesday. Hill was acquired in a trade from the Giants prior to the 2021 season. The defensive tackle proved to be a productive player last year, which led to a contract extension in the offseason and starting job this season.
Tri-City Herald

Verlander, deGrom to Rangers?

A former Rangers infielder believes Texas is a sleeper destination for two of the game’s top pitching free agents this offseason. Billy Ripken, who for the Rangers from 1993-94 and is the brother of Hall-of-Famer Cal Ripken Jr., made those remarks during an appearance on the MLB Network. Ripken...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears open as underdogs vs. Jets in Week 12

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break a four-game losing streak. With the Bears coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) and quarterback Justin Fields nursing a left shoulder injury, oddsmakers are leaning in favor of the Jets in this Week 12 matchup.
