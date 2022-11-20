Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
A ‘magical’ Milwaukee experience may be the perfect gift for Santa’s list
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — With the holiday season making its presence known all around the city, there are constant reminders that finding the right gift for friends and loved ones can be a very real challenge. If finding the right “thing” is an issue, one organization aims to remind...
WISN
Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint
KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dancing Grannies return to Milwaukee Christmas Parade
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are getting ready to perform once again at their community’s annual Christmas parade. The Grannies were marching in the parade in Waukesha on November 21st of last year when a driver sped onto the parade route and hit dozens of people with his SUV.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Love your home, love your castle with Racine Home Builders
MOUNT PLEASANT — Spring brings change. From snow to flowers and parkas to sundresses, it is a time of renovation for both you and your home. The spring is also a great time to finish some projects around the house. Maybe you want to do a little more than clearing out the basement this year. Maybe it’s time you did something about those kitchen cabinets, or you are finally ready for that new addition to your home. That’s where Racine Home Builders come in.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Dorothy A. Reith
CHICAGO, IL—Dorothy A. Reith, 96, of Chicago, IL died at her home on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Dorothy was born in Kenosha, WI on August 29, 1926, she was the daughter of Harry and Loretta (Eddy ) Reith. She attended St. James Grade School, Lincoln Jr. High, and Bradford High School in Kenosha. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Madison with a degree in Sociology in 1949. In 1964 she received a Master’s degree in Social Work from Loyola University in Chicago.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Heidi Wagner Highlights Racine LGBTQ Culture
Racine has had a resurgence of art and galleries in this past decade with the popularity of the Racine Art Museum and the numerous murals that adorn the walls uptown. There’s also a burgeoning photography scene where people like Rene Amado and Heidi Wagner make their marks with exhibitions that highlight the unique cultures of Racine County.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Friends mourn death of woman linked to Racine dating app suspect
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of patrons at Scotty’s Historic Bar and Pizza are choosing to remember their friend Raina, commonly known as Rain, as a vibrant woman who loved to sing and brought smiles to anyone who had the chance to meet her. “She was fun to be around,...
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 Turkey Trot takes place Thanksgiving Day in Racine, Oak Creek
RACINE, OAK CREEK — The 2022 Turkey Trot is happening on the morning of Thanksgiving Day in Racine and Oak Creek. Before you gobble homemade stuffing and delicious pumpkin pie, trot to the finish line for a good cause. This annual event orchestrated by 5Kevents.org encourages participants to donate...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Letter to the editor: Time is always changing
I enjoyed Liz Snyder’s column on changing the clocks. In my lifetime in Kenosha I’ve lived through year around daylight savings time and year around standard time, and I say I’ll take what we have now and change the clocks twice a year. During World War II...
milwaukeeindependent.com
A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark
The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
kenosha.com
Holiday Cheer Crawl Passports now available from the Kenosha Chamber
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce is once again selling...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Newly listed homes for sale in the Racine County area
PRIVATE ”CHALET IN THE WOODS” ON OVER 1 ACRE, SECOND GARAGE, MAINTAINED BY METICULOUS ENGINEER!Partial wooded lot at end of private cul-de-sac hosts this beautifully maintained cottage ranch 3bed, 2bath home w 2.5 car attached garage, 24×20 detached garage, 8×10 wood barn shed. Quality built home w vaulted and beamed ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, 2 panel solid oak doors, oak crown molding, oak staircase, on demand water heater. Kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, pantry with custom spice rack, dinette area, Corean counter top/sink, w breakfast bar for extra seating. Sunken Family rm has floor to ceiling Lannon stone FP with Quadra fire wood insert, heater fan, patio door to 18×18 concrete patio, overlooking prairie length backyard. Much more to see when you setup your app!
Two Milwaukee breweries report break-ins: 'When one of us suffers, we all do.'
Broken Bat Brewing Company, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave., shared a video on Facebook of a man breaking into the brewery at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Milwaukee airport launches parking pay stations ahead of holiday travel season
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport unveiled new Parking Pay Stations on Tuesday ahead of this year's holiday travel season.
Problems on Prospect: 3 pedestrians hurt, 1 killed in less than a year
After multiple pedestrians have been hurt and one killed on a busy east side street in Milwaukee, people living nearby are demanding change.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island
This road trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island explores life on the banks of Lake Michigan. Prepare for breathtaking views of the great lake, the chance to explore other nearby lakes, hike through protected state forests, and spend time in quaint lakeside towns. The 290-mile road trip from Milwaukee to...
Comments / 0