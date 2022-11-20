ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages safe holiday cooking

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Fire Administration urges everyone to stay safe this holiday season and remember to use caution while cooking your holiday meal. Many people around Alaska will be working to cook holiday meals for family and friends. Thanksgiving is...
AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood

Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
