kinyradio.com
Alaska started 248 transportation projects in first year of Infrastructure Law, new report shows
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska leveraged $688.4 million in federal highway and bridge formula funds in FY 2022 to help jumpstart 248 new improvement projects in communities across the state during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through September 30 shows.
Department of Interior approves Tlingit & Haida’s first 'Fee-to-Trust' application
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The United States Department of Interior on Thursday announced that it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s fee-to-trust application to place one of its land parcels into federal trust status. This is the second fee-to-trust acquisition in...
Alaska Native corporations take argument over carbon credits revenue to court
(Alaska Beacon) - A new lawsuit pits three regional corporations against three others, in a case that could jeopardize a pact that’s guided the distribution of more than $2.5 billion. A new lawsuit threatens to upend a landmark, four-decade-old revenue sharing pact that’s guided the distribution of more than...
State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages safe holiday cooking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Fire Administration urges everyone to stay safe this holiday season and remember to use caution while cooking your holiday meal. Many people around Alaska will be working to cook holiday meals for family and friends. Thanksgiving is...
AFDF announces winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood
Wrangell, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation (AFDF) announced the 1st place winners of the Alaska Symphony of Seafood, and two special awards for the Seattle People’s Choice and the Bristol Bay Choice, during Pacific Marine Expo. The Alaska Symphony of Seafood is an annual competition for...
