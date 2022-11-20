HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University softball program announced their 2023 schedule Monday and it features 25 home games at Dot Hicks Field. Three high profile programs are among those home games which are Alabama, Virginia Tech and Pitt. The Crimson Tide feature former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts while Virginia Tech has former Hurricane star Jayme Bailey on the team. The first part of March is the Thundering Herd Round Robin which has Kent State, Morehead State and Pitt in the field.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO