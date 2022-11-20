ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

WSAZ

Herd softball releases spring schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University softball program announced their 2023 schedule Monday and it features 25 home games at Dot Hicks Field. Three high profile programs are among those home games which are Alabama, Virginia Tech and Pitt. The Crimson Tide feature former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts while Virginia Tech has former Hurricane star Jayme Bailey on the team. The first part of March is the Thundering Herd Round Robin which has Kent State, Morehead State and Pitt in the field.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Herd holds off Cougars

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (4-1) won its fourth straight contest in an 82-70 defeat of the Chicago State Cougars (2-4) on Monday night in the Cam Henderson Center. “Chicago State played hard. You have to give them credit,” Herd men’s basketball head coach...
CHICAGO, IL
Metro News

Top four seeds play their way into the Class AAA semifinals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the Class AAA semifinals, which will be played Saturday in Huntington and Parkersburg. No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Huntington (11-1)
HUNTINGTON, WV
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville captures 26th regional title

Pikeville continued its dominance on the gridiron as the Panthers cruised past Paintsville, 43-7, in the regional championship game played at Hillard Howard Field on Friday night. The Panthers, now 10-2, captured the school’s 26th title while advancing to the state semifinals against Newport Central Catholic (11-2) this Friday night...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WSAZ

3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WSAZ

Annual Huntington Turkey Trot returns this Thanskgiving

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving, think about getting up and moving your feet before you sit down to eat. Stephanie Howell and Patty Jennings stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Huntington’s annual Turkey Trot. You can learn more about the Huntington Turkey Trot here.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Making holiday time intentional with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’ll all be spending plenty of time with our families over the holidays, but how do we make the most of those moments?. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for making holiday time more intentional.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14

ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
ASHLAND, KY
legalizationprofiles.org

Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
DC News Now

Students hold Title IX protest at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Some Marshall University students held a protest at noon on Friday, Nov. 18. Earlier Friday morning, a group of students met with Marshall University President Brad Smith to discuss Title IX concerns. The protest and discussion come after a USA Today story that highlighted a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY

Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY

