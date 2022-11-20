Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Herd softball releases spring schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall University softball program announced their 2023 schedule Monday and it features 25 home games at Dot Hicks Field. Three high profile programs are among those home games which are Alabama, Virginia Tech and Pitt. The Crimson Tide feature former East Carter pitcher Montana Fouts while Virginia Tech has former Hurricane star Jayme Bailey on the team. The first part of March is the Thundering Herd Round Robin which has Kent State, Morehead State and Pitt in the field.
Report: UVA game at Virginia Tech may be rescheduled
The Virginia football team’s season finale at Virginia Tech scheduled for this Saturday may be pushed back to Dec. 3,
WSAZ
Herd holds off Cougars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (4-1) won its fourth straight contest in an 82-70 defeat of the Chicago State Cougars (2-4) on Monday night in the Cam Henderson Center. “Chicago State played hard. You have to give them credit,” Herd men’s basketball head coach...
Metro News
Top four seeds play their way into the Class AAA semifinals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the Class AAA semifinals, which will be played Saturday in Huntington and Parkersburg. No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Huntington (11-1)
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville captures 26th regional title
Pikeville continued its dominance on the gridiron as the Panthers cruised past Paintsville, 43-7, in the regional championship game played at Hillard Howard Field on Friday night. The Panthers, now 10-2, captured the school’s 26th title while advancing to the state semifinals against Newport Central Catholic (11-2) this Friday night...
WSAZ
3 indicted in southeastern Ohio beating case
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were indicted in connection with an incident that left two men badly beaten in Wheelersburg. Cameron Dixon, 18, and Kaleb Dixon, 23, both of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Christian Brooks, 25, of New Boston, Ohio, all face four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. That’s according to information from the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office released Tuesday.
WSAZ
Annual Huntington Turkey Trot returns this Thanskgiving
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This Thanksgiving, think about getting up and moving your feet before you sit down to eat. Stephanie Howell and Patty Jennings stopped by First Look at Four to talk about Huntington’s annual Turkey Trot. You can learn more about the Huntington Turkey Trot here.
WSAZ
Making holiday time intentional with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We’ll all be spending plenty of time with our families over the holidays, but how do we make the most of those moments?. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for making holiday time more intentional.
Last baby born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m. Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley […]
Shawnee State University announces School of Nursing
Shawnee State University has announced the transition of the Department of Nursing to the School of Nursing. The School of Nursing will serve as a vital part of the university’s plan for growth of its nursing degrees and a focus on meeting the healthcare-related workforce needs of the region.
thelevisalazer.com
CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
legalizationprofiles.org
Trulieve Opens New Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Huntington, West Virginia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its newest West Virginia dispensary in Huntington on Saturday, November 19. Located at 2013 5th Ave., the medical dispensary will have operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Students hold Title IX protest at Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Some Marshall University students held a protest at noon on Friday, Nov. 18. Earlier Friday morning, a group of students met with Marshall University President Brad Smith to discuss Title IX concerns. The protest and discussion come after a USA Today story that highlighted a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident […]
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
West Virginia deer processing plant busy on 1st day of two-week gun buck season
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A mass of West Virginians are expected to make their way through the woods to score a buck. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources expects nearly a quarter-million hunters to take to the woods all across the state during the two-week gun buck season. Annually, this brings a big […]
wymt.com
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
Controversial ‘No white guilt’ protest in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A small group of people marched in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday, apparently in support of white nationalism. Photos posted on social media show protesters carrying signs saying “No white guilt,” “Protect white children,” “Stop white genocide,” and “Stand up for your race.” Witnesses tell 13 News that protestors were outside […]
WSAZ
Christmas with a Cause with Elite Performance Academy
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas with a Cause is Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m. at Foundry Theater located in Huntington City Hall. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased at one of the participating dance studios or at the door.
Kanawha County, West Virginia parents react to canceled bus routes
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Several bus routes taking students to school throughout Kanawha County were canceled Monday leaving some parents scrambling to find a way to get their kids to school. Anita Owens, a parent of two students that attend Clendenin Elementary School, said her family got the call Sunday night. “I’m having car […]
thelevisalazer.com
IT’S DEER SEASON, GRANDSON BAGS NICE ONE IN MARTIN COUNTY
Grant Marcum of Lexington, formerly of Inez, harvested this nine pointer in Martin County…. …last Thursday, Nov. 14 on a hunt that took two days but resulted in this trophy buck. Grant and his dad, Todd Marcum, skinned and dressed the animal and ate deer steak with Kara Beth’s special sauce on Sunday. The deer antlers will be mounted as soon as possible. Grant works for an accounting firm in Lexington, Ky. after graduating EKU last year. He is also an avid fisherman and former member of the winning Sheldon Clark Hight Bass Fishing team while a student.
