KTUL
Homeless Alliance receives 2.5M grant to help combat homelessness in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Homeless Alliance announced that it received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fun, the largest private gift focused on families in the organization’s history. The one-time grant will help the Homeless Alliance support families dealing with increasing rent costs,...
KOCO
OKC woman experiencing homelessness fights to ensure children don’t fall through cracks
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman experiencing homelessness is fighting to ensure her children don’t fall through the cracks. State data shows more than 21,000 homeless children were reported by Oklahoma City Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year. Advocates at the state Capitol and in the community believe the number could be higher statewide.
KTUL
OU students serve the needs of the community making sure no one is hungry for the holiday
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation according to the state's regional food bank. Students at OU are spending the holiday week making sure their classmates and teachers have a meal to be thankful for. Nitin Rangu has moved up the ranks at...
KTUL
'Save money where you can': Oklahomans, plumbers share safe Thanksgiving cleanup methods
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — How you clean the Thanksgiving table could actually save you a lot of money. A+ Plumbing and Gas tells Fox 25 they get lots of calls after the holiday, from people wanting their kitchen sink fixed. If you have little food scraps left on your...
KTUL
Oklahoma City Council strikes down proposals to ban public, private camping
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Council voted to strike down ordinances that would outlaw camping in public and private areas. Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher, Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter, and Ward 4 Councilman Todd Stone brought the proposals forward. The moves would have mostly impacted the...
Grandmother without heat calls on home warranty service as winter looms
A metro grandmother at her wit's end calls In Your Corner. Her heater has been out for nearly two months, and she claims her home warranty service has been in no hurry to find a replacement.
Local Law Firm Gives Away 2,200 Turkeys To Families In Need
This is the 13th year for the McIntyre Law Firm's Day of Kindness. “McIntyre Law with surrounding law firms and some assistance from some other folks coming together to provide turkeys at Thanksgiving for members of the community, that really don't have what the rest of us have,” Noble McIntyre, of McIntyre Law Firm said.
Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident
Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Moore tenants left with no heat and hope
One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
Oklahoma Daily
On Transgender Day of Remembrance, Normanites honor those killed
Dozens of people gathered at Andrews Park Sunday night in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. PFLAG Norman, Norman Pride, OU’s Gender + Equality Center and the OU LGBTQ+ Student Alliance organized a memorial for Transgender Day of Remembrance Sunday night. As Erin Simpson, the director of the GEC, read out the names of trans people who were killed this year, the crowd held small tea candles and stood in silence.
KTUL
Norman Animal Welfare's longest resident finds forever home after 261 days in shelter
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Animal Welfare said goodbye to its longest resident on Monday after she found her forever home. The shelter had Cora in their care for 261 days while trying to find the perfect home for her. And on Monday, Norman Animal Welfare found Cora's hero.
Oklahoma City meat company seeing shortage in turkeys this Thanksgiving
This year’s bird flu has caused the loss of 8 million birds according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
oklahomawatch.org
Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
KTUL
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
Woman injured after rescuing pets from burning home
An Oklahoma City woman was injured after she tried to rescue pets from a burning home.
KOCO
Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
abc17news.com
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens
Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle
Nick Brooke argues the proposed trespass ordinance on the docket for a first hearing in the Oklahoma City Council is "unconstitutional." The post OKC proposed trespass ordinance is a fascist boondoggle appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
