Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Moore tenants left with no heat and hope

One of the coldest nights of the season is upon us and tenants at an apartment complex in Moore say they're spending it with no heat. They tell KFOR they've had no heating since early this year and the effects on their health and children are worsening.
MOORE, OK
Oklahoma Daily

On Transgender Day of Remembrance, Normanites honor those killed

Dozens of people gathered at Andrews Park Sunday night in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. PFLAG Norman, Norman Pride, OU’s Gender + Equality Center and the OU LGBTQ+ Student Alliance organized a memorial for Transgender Day of Remembrance Sunday night. As Erin Simpson, the director of the GEC, read out the names of trans people who were killed this year, the crowd held small tea candles and stood in silence.
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Police search for burglary suspects in Oklahoma City metro neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for two burglary suspects in an Oklahoma City metro neighborhood. Authorities told KOCO 5 that the pair of burglars ran from police Tuesday morning, and a search is underway in a neighborhood near Southwest 25th Street and May Avenue. They have not released many other details at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest City, Del City, and Oklahoma City Police Departments to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and increased patrols in Oklahoma County on Friday, November 25.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
abc17news.com

Police: 4 dead at pot farm were ‘executed,’ Chinese citizens

Oklahoma police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at a marijuana farm but say they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said Tuesday the three men and one woman were “executed” on the 10-acre (4-hectare) property about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim who was wounded was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. All were Chinese citizens. Authorities have not identified the victims but said Tuesday they were shot. The case is being investigated as a quadruple homicide. Police have searched the property but did not find the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

