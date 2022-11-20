Read full article on original website
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
Rams QB Bryce Perkins Expected to Get First Team Practice Reps
Already sitting at 3-7, with their best offensive player in Cooper Kupp injured and the season all but lost, the Los Angeles Rams were already in a tough spot. Now, heading into their Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, things are about to get even tougher, as starting quarterback Matthew Stafford looks primed to miss the game with a concussion.
Report: Jets Bench Zach Wilson Ahead of Week 12 vs. Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will not start Sunday’s game for the Jets against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During a Wednesday team meeting, Jets players were informed that Wilson will not...
Roster Move: Colts Release Linebacker Week After Signing Him
The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad. The Colts initially signed Adams to the practice squad last Tuesday after placing starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve. Leonard's season is over after undergoing a second procedure on his injured back. The defense also entered last week's game with Leonard's replacement, Zaire Franklin, questionable with an illness, but he was able to play through it.
Cowboys ‘Tie’ Chiefs (and Jump Over Eagles) for No. 1 in Rankings
FRISCO - What a difference a week makes - at least in the eyes of the national media's judgment of the Dallas Cowboys. As of NFL Week 10, the Cowboys were a flop, dropping to 6-3 due to an OT loss at Green Bay. The NFC East standings told a certain story: The Cowboys weren't the Philadelphia Eagles, and maybe they weren't even the New York Giants.
Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson will not start against Bears
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will not start against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Last Sunday, Wilson executed a subpar outing against the Patriots, who have handed the Jets their only two losses this season. He threw for 77 yards, completing 9-of-22 passes...
Giants at Cowboys: ‘Eye Injury’ Rules Out Key Player for Thanksgiving
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their "injury'' issues, but many of them come in the form of an illness bug that is making its way through The Star. But the New York Giants as they prep for their Thanksgiving Day visit to AT&T Stadium?. They have an "eye'' issue.
Saints Run Defense Must Hold Up Against Physical 49ers Attack
Two old rivals square off when the 4-7 New Orleans Saints travel to meet the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 27-20 home win over the Rams that snapped a two-game losing streak and need a win to stay alive in the NFC South. San Francisco has won three straight and is tied for the NFC West lead.
Emotional Tre Brown returns, competes with Michael Jackson to regain Seahawks starting job
For every other Seahawk, it was yet another practice of so many during a grinding season. For Tre Brown, it was poignant. Two weeks ago, the second-year cornerback returned to the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center to practice with his teammates for the first time in 12 months.
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 12...
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Cowboys Defense
The New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington for a rare (for the Giants, at any rate) Thanksgiving day matchup. Let's see what's changed with the Cowboys defense since the two teams met earlier this season in Week 3. Personnel. Since the week three matchup between the Giants...
NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Jones, Tight End, East Carolina Pirates
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
B.J. Hill Named Cincinnati Bengals Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee
The Bengals announced defensive tackle B.J. Hill as their Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee on Tuesday. Hill was acquired in a trade from the Giants prior to the 2021 season. The defensive tackle proved to be a productive player last year, which led to a contract extension in the offseason and starting job this season.
Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
Repairs underway on Browns’ field after vandals
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions
The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
