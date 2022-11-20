ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tri-City Herald

What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions

Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Rams QB Bryce Perkins Expected to Get First Team Practice Reps

Already sitting at 3-7, with their best offensive player in Cooper Kupp injured and the season all but lost, the Los Angeles Rams were already in a tough spot. Now, heading into their Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, things are about to get even tougher, as starting quarterback Matthew Stafford looks primed to miss the game with a concussion.
Tri-City Herald

Report: Jets Bench Zach Wilson Ahead of Week 12 vs. Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will not start Sunday’s game for the Jets against the Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. During a Wednesday team meeting, Jets players were informed that Wilson will not...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Roster Move: Colts Release Linebacker Week After Signing Him

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad. The Colts initially signed Adams to the practice squad last Tuesday after placing starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve. Leonard's season is over after undergoing a second procedure on his injured back. The defense also entered last week's game with Leonard's replacement, Zaire Franklin, questionable with an illness, but he was able to play through it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Tie’ Chiefs (and Jump Over Eagles) for No. 1 in Rankings

FRISCO - What a difference a week makes - at least in the eyes of the national media's judgment of the Dallas Cowboys. As of NFL Week 10, the Cowboys were a flop, dropping to 6-3 due to an OT loss at Green Bay. The NFC East standings told a certain story: The Cowboys weren't the Philadelphia Eagles, and maybe they weren't even the New York Giants.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Saints Run Defense Must Hold Up Against Physical 49ers Attack

Two old rivals square off when the 4-7 New Orleans Saints travel to meet the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 27-20 home win over the Rams that snapped a two-game losing streak and need a win to stay alive in the NFC South. San Francisco has won three straight and is tied for the NFC West lead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Cowboys Defense

The New York Giants visit the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington for a rare (for the Giants, at any rate) Thanksgiving day matchup. Let's see what's changed with the Cowboys defense since the two teams met earlier this season in Week 3. Personnel. Since the week three matchup between the Giants...
ARLINGTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

B.J. Hill Named Cincinnati Bengals Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee

The Bengals announced defensive tackle B.J. Hill as their Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee on Tuesday. Hill was acquired in a trade from the Giants prior to the 2021 season. The defensive tackle proved to be a productive player last year, which led to a contract extension in the offseason and starting job this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Ohio State SAF Ronnie Hickman Plans To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Although he has two years of eligibility remaining after this season, Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday’s game against Michigan will be his final home game as he plans to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “That’s going to be my last game in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tri-City Herald

Bills Betting Odds: Buffalo Heavy Favorites on Thanksgiving Week at Lions

The Buffalo Bills are fresh off a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but the team can't celebrate for long. After travelling to the Motor City for a "home" game thwarted by a blizzard back in Buffalo, the Bills will stay in Motown this week as the Detroit Lions are the next opponent in their way.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
DETROIT, MI

