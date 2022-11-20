UNM students comment on campus homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shooting at the University of New Mexico’s ( UNM ) campus left a student dead and sent a New Mexico State University ( NMSU ) basketball player to the hospital. Police are now searching for two others they believe are involved.

According to police, the fatal shooting happened off Girard Blvd. near Coronado Hall on UNM’s campus.

“I was sleeping, and I woke up and heard banging and I look out the window. Catastrophe,” said Kyle, a UNM student who lives near where the shooting happened.

UNM said around 3 a.m. Saturday, there was an altercation between four people, including a 19-year-old UNM student and a 21-year-old NMSU basketball player. The altercation led to shots being fired.

Police stated the 19-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene. The NMSU basketball player was also shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

“Hearing gunshots isn’t something to be surprised at,” said Lee, another UNM student.

“It’s a daily thing around here,” added Kyle.

KRQE’s sister station in El Paso, KTSM , has confirmed with sources at NMSU that the basketball player is Mike Peake, a junior at NMSU. Some UNM students told KRQE Saturday, they felt UNM left them in the dark by providing very little information.

“They didn’t tell us pretty much anything. We got an email and text. That’s it.” said Crow, a UNM student.

UNM President Garnett S. Stokes, released a statement Saturday, saying, “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual.” She also addressed the criticism of campus communication, noting the delayed communication caused anxiety and concern. She said she wished they could have been more transparent as the day went on. The statement said there will be counseling services provided for students.

UNM said the NMSU basketball player is in stable condition; the 19-year-old has not been identified by police yet.

NMSU’s chancellor released a statement about the shooting.

To our NMSU students, their parents, our employees, our Aggie alumni and our fans:

I’m certain many of you have heard of the devastating events that unfolded this weekend in Albuquerque ahead of our basketball game against the University of New Mexico. There are some details that we know, but unfortunately, there is some important information we still do not know. I believe it’s important that no one rush to judgement until all the facts are made available.

We know that one of our student athletes is now in the hospital following an altercation on the UNM campus. We also know another person has lost their life following that altercation. Any untimely passing is a tragedy, but it’s especially heartbreaking when it involves students and happens on a university campus. I’ve spoken with UNM President Garnett Stokes and relayed my sympathies and those of our entire NMSU community.

Both universities agreed to postpone the basketball game and our team returned home yesterday. Some of our Athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete. NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.

The additional circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated. As a result, there isn’t much further we can say at this time. I’m confident all the relevant details will come out in time. That information will then help to inform our next steps as a university.

I realize this situation may cause some of our students and employees to feel uneasy. We encourage anyone who may need additional support, including counseling services, to contact the Aggie Health and Wellness Center at 575-646-6428. Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu

Police are still searching for two people who fled the scene heading east wearing all-black clothing. Crime stoppers are offering up to a $2,500 reward for anonymous tips that help with the investigation.

Police said the NMSU bus carrying students for the game, which was canceled , was stopped on I-25 near the Fort Craig rest area as part of the ongoing investigation. The bus has since been released. Police are still investigating the incident.

