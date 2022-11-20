ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading...
NASHVILLE, TN
Citrus County Chronicle

Jets hope to get right with White at quarterback vs. Bears

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone rang Tuesday and it was Robert Saleh delivering some big news. The New York Jets coach was making a change at quarterback with Zach Wilson out and White tapped to start Sunday at home against the Chicago Bears.
NEW YORK STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Giants, Daboll now must weather adversity to make playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are on their first losing streak under coach Brian Daboll and their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 have taken a hit. A couple of weeks ago, the Giants were in the driver's seat for...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy