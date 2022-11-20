ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish

You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions

Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll

In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Saints Run Defense Must Hold Up Against Physical 49ers Attack

Two old rivals square off when the 4-7 New Orleans Saints travel to meet the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 27-20 home win over the Rams that snapped a two-game losing streak and need a win to stay alive in the NFC South. San Francisco has won three straight and is tied for the NFC West lead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part II

In this article, we will be completing our list of the top 10 Rams games since 1990. In the first top 10 Rams list, we covered games 10 through six and capped off part one with a riveting controversy-filled NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints. Which games will make part two of our top 10 Rams list? Let’s find out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

No Orleans: Rams Fall to Equally Doomed Saints (Highlights)

For all the trials and tribulations of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Rams have responded to every task asked of them this season, at least when it comes to one macabre metric: can this Super Bowl defense get any worse?. Alas for Angelenos, the Rams have appeared to take...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 27-10 Win Over the Rams

New Orleans was able to snap their two-game losing skid to pick up their fourth win on the season as they took down the Los Angeles Rams, 27-10. The Saints were able to stay disciplined and played a clean game on their way to a home victory against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 27-17 win over the Rams:
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy