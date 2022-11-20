Read full article on original website
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs vs. Chargers Finish
You can't leave too much time left on the clock for Patrick Mahomes. The Chargers fell to the Chiefs, 30-27, on Sunday night. Los Angeles scored late, but Kansas City had just enough time for Mahomes to lead the Chiefs down the field, for a game-winning touchdown. A lot of...
Sporting News
How Patrick 'Magic' Mahomes led the Chiefs to another late win vs. the Chargers
There was a feeling of inevitability across the NFL world when the Chiefs got the ball back with 1:46 left to play and trailing by four points Sunday night. Everyone watching the game at home could feel it. The Chiefs were certainly feeling it. Even Justin Herbert appeared to recognize the Chargers could be in trouble.
Tri-City Herald
What Jets Benching Zach Wilson Means for Detroit Lions
Robert Saleh has reportedly made a decision on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. According to ESPN, the second-year quarterback is no longer the starter under center. The former second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft had one of his most disappointing performances against the New England Patriots. "When...
Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons: 'I play for those guys in the locker room'
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to his teammates for his mistakes after the team’s 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
6 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Chiefs in Week 12
The Rams still have seven games left, but their season may come down to Sunday’s matchup with the Chiefs. At 3-7, they can’t afford to lose another game, and the Cheifs will be a huge test for this injury-riddled roster. It’s the first time they’re facing the Chiefs...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total
The Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. The Seahawks are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Seahawks are -190 on the moneyline in the game. The Raiders are +160. The over/under for the game is set...
Tri-City Herald
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- For the first time in his career, Mike Tomlin took the podium to address the Pittsburgh Steelers, and seemingly gave up. It was excuse after excuse after excuse, and really, none of it made much sense. Yes, it sounded good, but the context meant this team has given up, and you have to start feeling bad for those players who will be ignored because of it.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Run Defense Must Hold Up Against Physical 49ers Attack
Two old rivals square off when the 4-7 New Orleans Saints travel to meet the 6-4 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Saints are coming off a 27-20 home win over the Rams that snapped a two-game losing streak and need a win to stay alive in the NFC South. San Francisco has won three straight and is tied for the NFC West lead.
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
Tri-City Herald
Taylor Heinicke ‘Living Every Kid’s Dream’ as Washington Commanders Starting QB
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is enjoying his time as the starter. Having stepped in for the injured Carson Wentz five weeks ago, Heinicke has won four of his five games, improving the Commanders' record to 6-5. Since the 29-year-old took over from Wentz, the difference in performance has been...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Ryan Jones, Tight End, East Carolina Pirates
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Yardbarker
Top 10 Rams Games Since 1990-Part II
In this article, we will be completing our list of the top 10 Rams games since 1990. In the first top 10 Rams list, we covered games 10 through six and capped off part one with a riveting controversy-filled NFC Championship game between the Rams and Saints. Which games will make part two of our top 10 Rams list? Let’s find out.
NFL Analysis Network
1 Major X-Factor For Minnesota Vikings In Week 12 vs. Patriots
The Minnesota Vikings came crashing back down to Earth in Week 11 after a huge victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 on the road. The Vikings had their doors blown off by the Dallas Cowboys, losing 40-3. They won’t have much time to lick their wounds as Minnesota has a quick turnaround, hosting the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
Yardbarker
No Orleans: Rams Fall to Equally Doomed Saints (Highlights)
For all the trials and tribulations of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Rams have responded to every task asked of them this season, at least when it comes to one macabre metric: can this Super Bowl defense get any worse?. Alas for Angelenos, the Rams have appeared to take...
The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley
Auburn Twitter unleashed the memes on the Bradley Braves.
FOX Sports
Travis Kelce reigns; Cowboys bounce back; Rams, Jets fall flat: NFL notes and analysis
Another Sunday Fun Day is in the books, with a number of teams and stars putting their stamp on Week 11. The re-emergence of the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in the league stands out as my top headline, but there are plenty of subplots to discuss as the regular season enters the stretch run.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 27-10 Win Over the Rams
New Orleans was able to snap their two-game losing skid to pick up their fourth win on the season as they took down the Los Angeles Rams, 27-10. The Saints were able to stay disciplined and played a clean game on their way to a home victory against the defending Super Bowl champions. Here are three takeaways from the Saints 27-17 win over the Rams:
